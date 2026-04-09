The three main principals involved in the film, director Paris Barclay and producers Stephanie Allain and Jeanne Elfant Festa, opine about their careers and testify as to the making of the movie. All three are major hitters. Barclay is one of the most in-demand television directors, having worked on “ER,” “The West Wing,” “The Watcher” and many more. Allain was responsible for bringing “Boyz n the Hood” to the screen, and has even produced the Academy Awards. And Jeanne Elfant Festa is a principal at White Horse Pictures, where she has shepherded projects like “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week-The Touring Years,” “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” and “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery.”

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-billy-preston-documentary/id1316200737?i=1000760441021

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3r6THK93yd22c5JN7d8jjl?si=TG8thGqUQqKz_dDzecOIqA

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/the-billy-preston-documentary-329563851?app=listen

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/29495a14-9af2-4d81-9649-c88bc902ba83/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-the-billy-preston-documentary