The Canadian Live Music Association Reveals The Nominees For The 2026 Live Music Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Departure Festival + Conference, in partnership with the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA), has announced the nominees for the 2026 Live Music Awards, with 190 nominees spanning 24 categories.

The awards recognize the contributions and commitment of Canada’s live music community across the sector, including venues, festivals, promoters, agents, and collaborative initiatives.

The winners will be announced live on May 6, 2026, at the Bluma Appel Theatre in Toronto as part of the Departure Festival + Conference, which takes place this year from May 4–10.

Special award recipients for 2026 include Kevin Lyman, who will be presented with the Global Impact in Live Music award; Erin Benjamin, who will receive the Global Live Music Leadership Award; and Canadian industry icon Patti-Anne Tarlton, who will receive the Live Legacy Award.

“The CLMA is thrilled to recognize the individuals and organizations behind the best live music events in the world: Canadian ones,” said Maddy Oliver, Interim Executive Director of the CLMA. “We look forward to a night of camaraderie and celebration with our community.”

“The Live Music Awards nominees reflect the incredible depth, diversity, and creativity driving Canada’s live music scene forward,” said Kevin Barton, Executive Producer at Departure Festival + Conference. “We’re pleased to celebrate the artists and industry leaders who are shaping unforgettable live experiences, and we look forward to bringing this community together for a truly special night.”

The full list of nominees for 2026.