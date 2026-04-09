The IFF To Make Its L.A. Debut This September

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The International Festival Forum (IFF), the premier booking platform for festivals and outdoor events, has announced the launch of its inaugural North American edition, which lands in Los Angeles from September 14–16, 2026.

This debut event will bring together a curated group of festival programmers, talent buyers, and booking agencies from across the U.S. and abroad for three days of intensive networking and artist discovery.

Founding partner agencies for the North American edition include CAA, Ground Control Touring, High Road Touring, IAG, Paladin Artists, ROAM, TBA Agency, The Team, UTA, and WME. Delegates from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and beyond will be on hand for a schedule featuring conference programming, agency pop-up offices, workshops, and social events, alongside artist showcases at some of Los Angeles’ leading live music venues.

IFF LA will be produced in partnership with We Group, the production company behind high-profile events such as Winter Music Conference, Boiler Room: Miami, and Labyrinth on the Thames.

“We’ve seen incredible demand from across North America over the past few years, and Los Angeles felt like the natural home for IFF’s first expansion outside the UK,” said Greg Parmley, Managing Director of ILMC. “The U.S. festival market is one of the most dynamic in the world, and IFF LA will create a space for the key players in that ecosystem to come together, do business, and build for the future.”