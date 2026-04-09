TuneCore & RoyFi Launch Direct Royalty Advances To Eligible Indie Artists

(Hypebot) – Independent artists distributing through TuneCore may soon have a new way to access upfront funding without signing away ownership of their music.

The company announced TuneCore Direct Advance, a new financing option developed in partnership with fintech company RoyFi. The program allows qualifying self-releasing artists to apply for cash advances based on projected future royalties, while maintaining full control of their copyrights.

Royalty advances are not new to the music industry, but they have historically been tied to label deals or catalog sales. TuneCore’s approach aims to bring a similar financial tool into the independent distribution ecosystem, where artists increasingly operate as their own businesses.

According to the companies, the advances are structured around a flat fee and a share of future royalties rather than equity or ownership transfers. Recoupment happens directly from the artist’s royalties until the agreed balance is paid off, after which 100% of royalties revert to the artist.

+Read more: “TuneCore Says Its Accelerator Program Drove 50B Streams. Here’s What That Means for Indie Artists”

TuneCore Chief Business Officer Brian Miller said the company designed the offering in response to common financial pressures faced by independent musicians:

“Whether artists need cash to pay for studio time, new equipment, tour transportation, marketing efforts, or a little help with their rent, we are now able — through our partnership with RoyFi — to give them the option to take an advance that helps them stay independent as they grow.”

Artists who qualify can also choose how the advance is structured. Some may opt for a larger upfront payment tied to a bigger share of royalty recoupment, while others may limit the amount of their catalog that participates in repayment.

RoyFi CEO Peter Harvey framed the partnership as a natural extension of the growing independent music economy.

“TuneCore has long been the standard bearer of independent music distribution, and we’re excited to formalize our partnership to bring transparent, artist-first funding directly to independent creators.”

How This Affects Indie Artists

Access to capital remains one of the biggest challenges for DIY musicians. Recording costs, marketing campaigns, tour logistics, and even basic living expenses can create financial pressure between releases or streaming payouts.

Programs like TuneCore Direct Advance represent a broader shift toward alternative music financing, where artists can leverage existing royalty streams without giving up ownership of their work. In theory, that creates a middle ground between traditional label advances and selling catalog rights to investors.

As the independent sector continues to grow — and more artists choose to remain self-released — tools that combine distribution infrastructure with financial services are becoming increasingly common. Because of this, distributors are beginning to compete not just on music delivery and promotion, but also on financial support systems designed to help independent artists scale their careers.