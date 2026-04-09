UK’s Music Venue Trust Launches Artist Accommodation Initiative

LONDON (vip-booking) – A new UK-based initiative is seeking to address growing financial pressures on touring artists by developing on-site accommodation within grassroots music venues.

The programme, titled Stay The Night & Feel at Home, is supported by LIVE Trust and is being delivered in partnership with Volunteer It Yourself. The initiative focuses on converting unused venue space into permanent accommodation for artists, alongside upgrading backstage facilities.

The project is designed to respond to increasing cost challenges across the live sector, particularly rising hotel prices and tightening touring margins. Industry operators have reported that some artists are reducing the number of shows per tour or facing difficulties maintaining sustainable touring schedules.

The first venue participating in the programme is Voodoo Daddy’s, where work is underway to transform under-utilized space into dedicated artist accommodation. Plans include installing beds, kitchen facilities, showers, and designated rest areas for performers.

Organisers state that the initiative aims to improve basic touring conditions and provide artists with more practical and cost-effective support while on the road. By embedding accommodation directly within venues, the programme seeks to reduce logistical and financial barriers for touring acts, particularly at the grassroots level.

The rollout reflects wider concerns within the live music sector around sustainability and artist welfare, as operators and organisations explore new models to support touring activity in a changing economic environment.