A24 Music To Release BEEF Season 2 Soundtrack Written, Produced And Composed By Finneas

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – A24 Music has confirmed the April 16 release of BEEF: The Original Soundtrack (Season 2). The score was written, produced, and composed by two‑time Academy Award and eleven‑time GRAMMY® Award winner Finneas O’Connell, with the first track, “Vicious Thoughts,” available today on all platforms via A24’s newly launched music label.

“Spent the last 12 months in BEEF land. All 8 episodes out April 16, all original music by me. Very grateful to Sonny for involving me, very grateful for the incredible performances from the entire cast; I probably watched every scene 100 times while I scored the show and I felt it every time. True fan of this show, very honored and proud to be a part of it,” says Finneas.

Creator, showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer Lee Sung Jin adds, “Finneas is the brilliant mind behind most of the music that has soundtracked my personal life over the last decade, so it’s an absolute honor to collaborate with him on the new season. He has an incredible ability to make the darkest emotions sound so achingly beautiful, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear what he’s cooked up.”

Synopsis:

BEEF returns with a new cast and a new feud as a Gen‑Z couple witnesses a disturbing conflict between their Millennial boss and his wife. Newly engaged country club employees Ashley Miller (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Charles Melton) become drawn into the collapsing marriage of General Manager Joshua Martín (Oscar Isaac) and Lindsay Crane‑Martín (Carey Mulligan). As manipulation and favors escalate, both couples compete for the approval of billionaire club owner Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh‑jung), who is dealing with her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang‑ho).

The first seaso of BEEF, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, premiered in 2023 and became one of the most celebrated anthology series of the 2023–2024 season. The series earned eight Emmy Awards, four Critics Choice Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, two Gotham Awards, two Film Independent Spirit Awards, two SAG Awards, along with PGA, WGA, and AFI honors, and remained in the Netflix Global Top 10 for five consecutive weeks.