Caroline Records Co-Founder Keith Wood, Dead At 77

(CelebrityAccess) — Keith Wood, the co-founder of the noted label Caroline Records and the former longtime manager of LCD Soundsystem, died on April 8. He was 77.

According to Variety, Wood’s family confirmed his passing on social media, stating that the veteran label executive died following a long battle with ALS.

A London native, Wood helped establish the U.S. division of Caroline Records as a subsidiary of Richard Branson’s Virgin Records. The label provided an important early platform for artists including Bad Brains, Primus, and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Following the success of Caroline’s U.S. launch, Wood founded his own imprint, Vernon Yard, which released music by artists such as The Verve. He later served in a senior A&R role at Virgin before taking over the U.S. operations for Rough Trade Records.

Wood also spent nearly a decade managing the prominent New York-based electronic act LCD Soundsystem.