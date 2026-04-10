Jamey And Brittney Johnson’s Give It Away Fund Awards 11 Grants

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess0 – Jamey and Brittney Johnson’s Give It Away Fund has awarded eleven grants so far in 2026, primarily supporting children in need, while also helping animal welfare and community organizations.

The fund is supported by a dollar donated for every ticket sold at participating shows, along with proceeds from the sale of a special T‑shirt. The fund takes its name from the 2006 No. 1 hit “Give It Away,” which Jamey co‑wrote with Bill Anderson and Buddy Cannon.

One major grant went to the Hancock County School District in Mississippi, clearing lunch debt for 550 students across six schools Brittney attended.

“I grew up in the Hancock County School District, and I’m so proud to give back to my home community in this way,” Brittney says. “My goal was to remove this financial weight from hardworking parents and free students from any pressure they might feel when entering the cafeteria each day. I want the kids to focus on learning and just being kids!”

Four additional grants supporting children were awarded to First Friday Kids Support Group, The Charley Foundation, Lizana Youth Association, and Wichita’s Littlest Heroes.

“As founders of the Give It Away Foundation, my husband and I are dedicated to the belief that every child deserves to feel supported, valued, and cared for,” Brittney says. “Part of our mission this year is to support and partner with groups that serve children and create stronger foundations for kids to thrive. It was an easy decision to support these four organizations because they directly and meaningfully impact children’s lives on an ongoing basis.”

Animal welfare grants went to Mane Mission, Nashville Pittie, and Animal Rescue Corp.

“Through our foundation and generous donors, we had the honor of supporting two animal nonprofit organizations and a large-scale animal rescue,” Brittney says. “Animals–especially dogs–hold a special place in my heart, and I am deeply passionate about supporting organizations that rescue, protect, and care for them. We were proud this year to support a local organization that provides equine therapy, as it combines two causes I care deeply about: supporting veterans and promoting animal-assisted therapy. Supporting a nonprofit like Nashville Pittie has been so meaningful and personal, because Jamey and I are passionate advocates of the breed and proud owners of two precious pitties ourselves.”

Additional grants were awarded to The Stepping Stone Shelter, the Heart of the Motor documentary through Donate Life Kentucky Trust, and the Nikki Mitchell Foundation. Funds directed through the Nikki Mitchell Foundation helped a 31‑year‑old mother with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and her young son by addressing urgent living, transportation, and family needs.