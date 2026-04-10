Knitting Factory Entertainment Lands A Peabody Nomination For The Podcast Series Fela Kuti: Fear No Man

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE)’s Talkhouse Podcast Network has been nominated for a Peabody Award for the 12-part podcast series “Fela Kuti: Fear No Man.”

Hosted by Jad Abumrad, the podcast explores the life and the cultural and political influence of the famed Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer and activist Fela Kuti through intricate sound design and more than 200 interviews.

Kuti, who died in 1997, is recognized as the principal architect of the Afrobeat sound, which infused jazz and soul with a polyrhythmic West African aesthetic. He was also a potent force in African politics, serving as an outspoken critic of Nigeria’s military dictatorships in the 1960s and 1970s and founding the Kalakuta Republic commune to resist junta rule.

“These nominees showcase the power of storytelling at its most urgent and expansive, where art, entertainment, and innovation collide with the defining issues of our time,” said Jeffrey Jones, Peabody executive director. “This work reflects exactly what the Peabody Awards stand for: stories that challenge, illuminate, and push culture forward. Across every category, these nominees reflect the issues of our times and demand we engage more deeply.”

Founded by Partisan Records’ Ian Wheeler, Talkhouse partnered with Knitting Factory Entertainment in 2014.

“I’m so proud of Ian and the Talkhouse team. We’ve been collaborating since our first partnerships with Partisan Records in 2007, extending into Talkhouse in 2014. The growth has been tremendous, and KFE and I are thrilled to be part of their continued success,” stated KFE CEO Morgan Margolis.

The 86th Annual Peabody Awards will take place in Los Angeles on May 31, 2026.