Offset Released From The Hospital Following Shooting

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Offset was released from the hospital on Friday after being injured in a shooting outside a Florida casino earlier this week.

Offset, best known as a member of the influential rap group Migos, was wounded by gunfire following an altercation outside the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday night.

“Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking,” a spokesperson for the artist told the Associated Press on Friday. “We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him.”

In a separate statement shared on social media, Offset thanked fans for their support during his recovery.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good….but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses,” he wrote.

As of Friday, no one has been charged directly for the shooting. Rapper Lil Tjay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested at the scene and charged with disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

A second individual was detained at the scene; according to the Associated Press, that person is cooperating with investigators to identify the alleged attackers.