Programming Lineup Revealed For This Summer’s Chef’s Table At The National Arts Centre

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Chef’s Table, the popular event series pairing some of Canada’s top chefs with homegrown musical artists, will return to the National Arts Centre’s (NAC) 1 Elgin Restaurant for multiple weekends from June through September.

Produced through a partnership between the National Arts Centre and the Ontario Festival of Small Halls, the Chef’s Table events provide guests with a three-course meal crafted by world-class chefs alongside live performances by Canadian artists.

The “Team Behind Bluesfest” first launched the Ontario Festival of Small Halls (F.O.S.H.) in August 2014. The festival began by staging music events in historically significant venues across small towns and villages near Ottawa. Later, F.O.S.H. organizers introduced the Chef’s Table to their programming to highlight world-class chefs utilizing local farm products for a premium “farm-to-table” experience.

“It’s an excellent way to enjoy a great dining experience next to the Rideau Canal, in the heart of downtown Ottawa, while listening to some great live music,” says Mark Monahan, the event’s executive director.

“Much like the past few years, guests will enjoy an exceptional dining experience created by some of Canada’s top chefs,” added Nelson Borges, General Manager of Food and Beverage at the NAC.

2026 Event Schedule:

Week 1: June 3–5: Chef Chris Irving / music by Minuscule

https://ontariosmallhalls.com/chefs-table-june-3-5-2026/

Week 2: August 14–16*: Chef Ian Carswell / music by Kristine St-Pierre

*Note: August 16 is a matinee; Doors: 12:00 PM

https://ontariosmallhalls.com/chefs-table-august-14-16-2026/

Week 3: August 27–29: Chef Lizardo Becerra / music by Irene Torres

https://ontariosmallhalls.com/chefs-table-august-27-29-2026/

Week 4: September 17 & 19: Chef Ginger Auger / music by Gwenifer Raymond

https://ontariosmallhalls.com/chefs-table-september-17-and-19-2026/