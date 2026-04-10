Shazmah Hakim Named Chief Legal Officer At OVG

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group (OVG) has announced the appointment of Shazmah Hakim as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer.

In her new role, Hakim will serve as General Counsel, overseeing OVG’s corporate legal team and reporting directly to Chris Granger, Chief Executive Officer of Oak View Group. Her oversight includes legal strategy for mergers and acquisitions, commercial and revenue agreement execution, IP and brand protection, labor and employment law, ethics, ESG, and corporate social responsibility.

Hakim joins OVG from Remington Hospitality in Dallas, Texas, where she most recently served as CLO. Her extensive leadership background also includes roles at More Development, Inc., Marriott International, Inc., and Kingdom Hotel Investments.

“OVG’s innovative venue development and services platforms are in high demand globally, with significant momentum in Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Shazmah’s deep international experience will substantially accelerate and support these efforts,” said Granger. “Her diverse legal background—spanning real estate, operations, compliance, and governance—paired with her experience in our key growth regions, will be an immense asset to OVG, our partners, and our clients.”

“OVG’s growth in the entertainment and live events industry is unmatched, and I couldn’t be more excited to join a team so dedicated to innovation and best practices,” said Hakim. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion to advance OVG’s business priorities across its global portfolio.”