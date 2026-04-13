Jess Kinn Promoted To Partner At Roam

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The live booking agency Roam has announced the promotion of veteran agent Jess Kinn to partner, alongside the appointment of two new hires to the agency’s branding and marketing divisions. Kinn, who joined Roam in October, represents a high-profile roster that includes Olly Alexander, Africa Express, Moonchild Sanelly, Bimini, Precious Pepala, and Solya.

In a statement provided to Music Week, Kinn emphasized that being an agent involves more than just booking shows. She noted that her approach is rooted in artist advocacy, equality, and creative problem-solving. Kinn expressed her excitement about bringing this philosophy to Roam’s leadership team, stating that the agency is at the forefront of driving culture and innovation within the industry. She added that the partnership provides a significant platform to build internal and external teams with greater intent and impact.

Roam also announced the strategic hires of Malaika Thomas and Saskia Collins. Thomas joins the agency as Head of Tour Marketing, while Collins will oversee European brand partnerships at Roam’s in-house brand strategy agency, companyX.

Partner Alex Bruford praised the new appointments, noting that Kinn has demonstrated exceptional character and ability across her roster and the wider company. Bruford highlighted that Thomas has already proven instrumental in recent tour launches for Aldous Harding, Jungle, and Westside Cowboy. Furthermore, he noted that Collins brings over a decade of experience in music brand partnerships, including her recent industry-recognized work for Lego and Lewis Capaldi. Bruford concluded that the agency is thrilled to welcome these individuals into their new leadership roles.