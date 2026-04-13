Britney Spears Voluntarily Enters Rehab

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a drunk driving arrest in Los Angeles last month, former pop icon Britney Spears has reportedly voluntarily checked herself into rehab.

While it is unclear when Spears entered the rehab facility, she was active on social media as late as 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” one of Spears’ reps told Variety. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Spears’ most recent arrest on March 5 followed reports that she was driving erratically in Ventura County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Spears’ drunk driving arrest isn’t her first brush with the law. She was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving without a license in 2007 after she was alleged to have struck a parked car in a Studio City parking lot and then driven away.

The 2007 incident also prompted a visit to a rehab facility and ultimately played a role in her long-term, court-ordered conservatorship that only ended in 2021.