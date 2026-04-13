Chase Armstrong Named Director Of Sales & Marketing At The Listening Room

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Listening Room announced the addition of Chase Armstrong who joins the independent venue’s leadership team as Director of Sales & Marketing.

In his new role, he will oversee sales and marketing efforts for the Nashville music brand. Founded in 2006 by Chris Blair, the Listening Room is located in Nashville’s historic International Harvester building at 618 4th Avenue South and has hosted shows by artists such as Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, HARDY and more over the years.

“I’m excited to return to The Listening Room and step into this new role,” says Armstrong. “This iconic venue has always been special to me, not only for the music, but for the invaluable connections it creates between songwriters and audiences from around the world. I’m looking forward to building upon the venue’s foundation, growing our reach, and continuing to make The Listening Room a place where great songs and great experiences come together.”

“Welcoming Chase back feels like a homecoming,” shares Blair. “From his first days as an intern, he’s always gone above and beyond, not only in his work but also in building relationships. He’s family. I’m excited for him to lead our sales and marketing team where he will not only oversee our music booking and private events, but also spearhead the expansion of our TLR on-the-road series, develop new sponsorship partnerships, grow our Stories Behind the Songs podcast and more. With Chase leading these initiatives, I’m confident we’re opening exciting new opportunities for our partners and audience alike. He embodies our vision and culture so well ad It’s great to have him back home!”