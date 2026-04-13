FTC Live To Bring A Major Music Festival To Ecuador This Summer

QUITO, Ecuador (CelebrityAccess) — FTC Live announced plans for a new music festival, bringing major international artists to Ecuador for what is being billed as the Latin American nation’s first international scale live music fest.

Set for August 29th at Quito’s Parque Bicentenario, the festival will present both international artists and rising regional stars for a day-long live music experience.

The inaugural lineup for the festival includes headliners Maroon 5, Yandel Sinfónico, Myke Towers, and Lost Frequencies along with rising stars such as Fruko y sus Tesos, Machaka, Cris Chil, Miel, Homero Gallardo, and Armendaris.

According to FTC Live, the event is also designed to shine the spotlight on Ecuador, highlighting the nation’s cultural contributions to gastronomy,and visual art.

Ticket presales kick off on April 14-17, with general public on sale starting April 18 at www.feelthetickets.com.