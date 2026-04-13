Glen Ballard Announced As Keynote For 2026 AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Noted songwriter and producer Glen Ballard has been announced as the headlining keynote speaker for the AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit. Set for June 9 at the McNally Amphitheatre at Fordham University at Lincoln Center in New York City, the keynote will feature Ballard in an intimate, wide-ranging discussion with Concord’s Tom DeSavia, reflecting on a career that has shaped popular music for decades.

During the conversation, Ballard will share the stories behind his biggest hits while offering insights into the craft of songwriting and the evolving role of publishers in today’s music industry. The keynote is a centerpiece of the AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit, which features a full day of panels and discussions addressing the most pressing issues in the publishing sector.

The 2026 programming includes sessions focused on the evolving legislative landscape, the state of independent publishing globally, and the growing influence of emerging international markets such as Latin America, MENA, Africa, and South Asia. Further details regarding additional speakers and programming will be released in the coming weeks.

To kick off the event, the AIMP New York Chapter’s Young Professionals Committee will host a mixer on Monday, June 8. This gathering offers the independent music publishing community a valuable opportunity to network with peers and colleagues ahead of the main summit.

“Every year the Summit brings together the people who are most invested in the future of music publishing,” said AIMP NY Chapter President Melanie Santa Rosa. “This year we have an extraordinary lineup, from an intimate conversation with Glen Ballard to panels on global power centers and the evolving policy landscape. I can’t think of a better place to be on June 9.”