Production Resource Group Names Darren Pfeffer As Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Production Resource Group, the event technology and production services company, has announced the appointment of Darren Pfeffer as Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role at PRG, Pfeffer will lead the organization’s revenue strategy across all divisions, reporting directly to Lawrence Burian, Chief Executive Officer of PRG.

Pfeffer joins the company with more than three decades of experience across the live entertainment landscape. He most recently served as President of DPS (Diversified Production Services), a Live Nation Entertainment company, where he oversaw high-profile productions including Super Bowl Halftime Shows, the annual Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park, and FIFA’s inaugural halftime show at the FIFA Club World Cup 25.

His extensive background also includes a tenure as Executive Vice President, MSG Live, at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. In that role, he managed a premier live entertainment portfolio across iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, the Chicago Theatre, and The Forum in Los Angeles. Additionally, his resume features leadership roles at iHeartMedia, where he was instrumental in developing major industry projects such as the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

“Darren brings a perspective few people in this industry have—he’s seen how the best productions come together from the rights holder side, the venue side and the production management side. That experience is exactly what we need as we continue to grow,” said Lawrence Burian, CEO of PRG. Burian further noted that Pfeffer is known for building internal working cultures where teams are empowered to serve clients with passion, expressing confidence that he will be a strong partner to both internal teams and global clients.

Reflecting on his new appointment, Pfeffer noted that PRG has built a rare, truly global operation with the people, inventory, and expertise required to deliver at any scale. Having worked alongside the PRG team from multiple sides of the business, he expressed his long-standing admiration for the company and his excitement to contribute to its next chapter.