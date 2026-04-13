The Strokes Announce Global Tour And New Album ‘Reality Awaits’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Indie rockers The Strokes have announced plans for a major international tour with shows scheduled throughout the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

The tour is set to kick off on June 12 at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee, with subsequent stops including iconic venues such as Red Rocks, London’s The O2, Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre, Paris’ Accor Arena, and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. The extensive run will conclude at the 3Arena in Dublin on October 28.

In addition to their headlining dates, the band will make several high-profile festival appearances. These include Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 8, Summer Sonic in Tokyo on August 15, Just Like Heaven in Los Angeles on August 22, and Shaky Knees in Atlanta on September 18.

For the tour, a lineup of artists including Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron, and ÖLÜM will provide support on select dates.

The Strokes are touring in support of Reality Awaits, their seventh studio album, which is scheduled for release on June 26 via Cult Records and RCA Records. Produced by the legendary Rick Rubin, the album marks the band’s first collection of new material since their 2020 release, The New Abnormal.

THE STROKES LIVE

June 12—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 15—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre*

June 17—Chicago, IL—United Center*

June 19—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

June 21—Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre*

June 23—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

June 26—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann*

June 27—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

July 12—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront☨

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

July 15—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

July 17—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheater‡

July 19—Saint Paul, MN—Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

July 22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

July 23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

August 8—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

August 14—Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

August 15—Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

August 22—Pasadena, CA—Just Like Heaven

August 25—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 27—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

August 28—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

September 12—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

September 13—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

September 17—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

September 18—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

September 20—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

October 6—London, U.K.—The O2§

October 11—Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome§

October 13—Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome§

October 15—Berlin, DE—Uber Arena§

October 17—Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena§

October 20—Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi§

October 22—Paris, FR—Accor Arena§

October 25—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena§

October 26—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live§

October 28—Dublin, IE—3Arena§

*with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

☨with Hamilton Leithauser

‡with Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

†with Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

§with Fat White Family and Alex Cameron