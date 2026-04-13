Warner Music Group and TuStreams Announce Global Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group has announced the launch of a new partnership with TuStreams, a leading independent digital distribution platform focused on regional Música Mexicana. Under the terms of the agreement, Warner Music Group will serve as the global distribution partner for TuStreams’ full catalog and future releases, while also taking a minority stake in the company. The two entities will further collaborate on joint artist signings and A&R, expanding the reach of TuStreams’ roster by providing artists with direct pathways into the global Warner Music ecosystem.

Founded in 2019 by Tony Larios, TuStreams has rapidly expanded its offerings to include a comprehensive range of services, spanning digital distribution, artist services, and talent development. The company has a history of collaborating with prominent artists such as Grupo Firme, Gloria Trevi, and Ivy Queen. Its current roster features a deep bench of talent, including Jorge Medina, Panter Bélico, Gerardo Coronel, Cornelio Vega y Su Dinastia, and Anakin Larios.

Alejandro Duque, President of Warner Music Latin America & ADA, characterized TuStreams as a force at the center of one of the most culturally significant movements in music today. He noted that Música Mexicana is a global priority for the label, citing it as one of the fastest-growing and most impactful genres worldwide. Duque emphasized that this partnership deepens Warner’s commitment to investing in the leaders of the movement, positioning the label to provide the “global muscle” necessary to plug TuStreams’ roster into a worldwide distribution and marketing network.

Tony Larios, Founder of TuStreams, described the move as a strategic effort to scale the company faster and farther than previously possible. He noted that the partnership allows his artists to maintain the independent hustle and culture that defines TuStreams while gaining access to Warner’s expansive global infrastructure. By combining TuStreams’ ability to identify the next generation of hitmakers with Warner Music Group’s expertise in long-term artist development, both companies aim to take the genre further on the international stage.