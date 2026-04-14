Cindy Mabe Launches Joan Of Arc Music In JV With Warner Records Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry trailblazer Cindy Mabe today announced the launch of Joan of Arc Music, a comprehensive entertainment company dedicated to preserving the legacy of country music while championing its future through artist development, label services, publishing, management, TV/film production, next-generation technologies, and philanthropic impact. Joan of Arc Music protects artistry, cultivates innovation, and builds long-lasting careers by bridging heritage with the future of entertainment.

Mabe brings decades of proven success in developing country music’s biggest stars to her new venture. She has guided the careers of superstars including Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and George Strait, among countless others.

“Country music is at a crossroads,” said Mabe. “We risk losing the very essence of what makes country music special – its authentic storytelling, its connection to people’s real lives, and its deep cultural roots. Joan of Arc Music exists to be warriors for creators and protect artistry.”

Joan of Arc Music operates through four integrated pillars that work cohesively:

Joan of Arc Entertainment – Comprehensive artist management, recorded music/label services, project development and marketing, and publishing services with a focus on breaking new talent and developing established careers

Joan of Arc Studio Works – Multi-platform content creation, including TV/film production, audio content, and short-form monetization

Joan of Arc Ventures – Strategic investments in innovative partnerships and equity-backed ventures

Joan of Arc Music Preservation Foundation – Philanthropic division that defines the company’s ethos from day one, protecting the timeless legacy of Country music while championing its continued evolution. Every project across the JOA ecosystem directly supports the Foundation’s work through charitable initiatives that benefit the Country music community.

Inaugural partnerships include:

o CMA Foundation – advancing music education in underserved communities

o Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum – contributing to the ongoing cataloguing, preservation and digitization of historical assets for public access

o Porter’s Call – providing mental health and wellness services to touring musicians and their families

In a significant industry move, Joan of Arc Music has secured a comprehensive distribution partnership with Warner Records Nashville, one of country music’s most prestigious labels. This strategic alliance provides Joan of Arc with Warner’s global distribution network ensuring maximum reach and impact for the company’s artist roster. The partnership represents Warner Nashville’s commitment to supporting innovative approaches to artist development and legacy preservation.

“This partnership with Cris Lacy and the team at Warner Records Nashville amplifies our mission,” shares Mabe. “Cris is a Nashville veteran whose commitment to the legacy of country music aligns with our vision of preserving the genre’s authentic storytelling while embracing innovative distribution and marketing strategies. Together, we’re creating a powerful platform for both emerging and established artists to reach global audiences.”

Mabe’s industry recognition includes being named Billboard’s 2019 Country Power Players Executive of the Year, Billboard Women in Music list (2015-2024), receiving the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Louise Scruggs Memorial Forum Award, SOURCE Hall of Fame member and serving on the boards of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Belmont University Alumni Association.

Leading Joan of Arc Music is a seasoned leadership team, including Lori Christian, Dawn Gates, Harper Grae, Leigh Morrison, and Allison Winkler. This Joan of Arc leadership team brings decades of combined experience across all facets of the music industry, from artist development and marketing to business operations and strategic partnerships.

Joan of Arc Music is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company plans additional announcements in the coming weeks regarding TV projects, label and management signings, partnerships and ventures.

Cindy can be reached at cindy@joanofarcmusic.com