City of Hope To Honor Larry Mestel With The 2026 Spirit of Life Award for the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — City of Hope, the cancer research and treatment organization, announced that Primary Wave Music founder Larry Mestel will receive the 2026 Spirit of Life Award for the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry.

The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope’s primary philanthropic honor, recognizing the contribution of individuals who significantly advance the mission of the foundation. Mestel is being recognized for his impact on the music industry, bringing artists, estates, and collaborators together to create meaningful change.

“We are proud to honor Larry Mestel with the Spirit of Life Award,” said Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer at City of Hope. “What stands out about Larry is not just what he’s built, but how he’s built it through trust, partnership and shared vision. At City of Hope, that same approach is what defines our philanthropic community, bringing people together around something bigger than themselves: changing what’s possible for patients and families facing cancer.”

Mestel founded Primary Wave Music in 2006, helping to usher in the modern era of music publishing as he expanded and stewarded the company’s extensive catalog of more than 100,000 songs from artists such as Bob Marley, Prince, Whitney Houston, Stevie Nicks, Notorious B.I.G., INXS, Olivia Newton-John, and James Brown among many others.

“City of Hope represents what’s possible when people come together around a shared purpose,” said Mestel. “In music, collaboration is essential—and that same mindset is critical in the fight against cancer. With my younger sister having passed away from cancer last year, City of Hope has even more meaning to me, and I am honored to support an organization that is advancing cancer research and care for patients and families.”

Mestel will be honored at a gala on October 27, 2026, at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.