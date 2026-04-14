Concord Forms Strategic Venture with Victor Victor Worldwide

NEW YORK/NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Concord, the world’s leading independent music company, announced today that it has formed a strategic multi-year venture with Victor Victor Worldwide (VVW), a New York-based record label founded by global entertainment executive Steven Victor. The partnership will help drive VVW’s next chapter and expand Concord’s presence in hip-hop. Concord will support VVW’s talented roster and work to find new audiences for the label’s cultural-defining recording catalog, which helped shape a generation and continues to influence the genre today.

In making this announcement, Victor said, “This marks an exciting new chapter for VVW, and I look forward to working with the Concord team to help propel our artists through its global network of resources. I’m grateful to Bob and Tom for their confidence in our vision.

“At Concord, we build for what’s next by strengthening our creative teams,” said Tom Becci, Chief Executive Officer, Concord Label Group. “This venture with Steven and Victor Victor Worldwide unites organizations with distinct voices and a shared track record of developing artists at the highest level. By combining Victor Victor’s cultural leadership with Concord’s global resources, we’re creating a long-term partnership designed to break new talent and build lasting careers.

“Alongside this collaboration, we’re honored to steward VVW’s culturally impactful catalog, allowing us to continue to build upon the legacy of its artists such as Pop Smoke and Ski Mask the Slump God. Together, we’ll focus not just on preservation, but on thoughtful expansion—amplifying impact, creating new opportunities, and ensuring these recordings continue to evolve and inspire for years to come.”

Founded in 2016, VVW is a multifaceted music and media company based in New York, known for representing some of the world’s most impactful artists, songwriters, creators, and athletes. VVW has launched the careers of artists, including Pop Smoke and Ski Mask the Slump God. VVW was also behind Japanese cultural icon NIGO’s return to music with the release of I Know NIGO in 2022, which featured music from A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and Tyler the Creator.

Victor began his career in the publicity department of Interscope Records before moving on to become an artist manager. He served as COO of G.O.O.D Music label before founding VVW.