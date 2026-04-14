ICON Concerts And LiveCo Name Jesse Stoll As VP Of Global Touring

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Icon Concerts and its rapidly growing parent company, LiveCo, creators of the precedent-setting, sold-out SoFi Stadium show with comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Jo Koy, are broadening their wide-ranging footprint with the hiring of live entertainment industry veteran Jesse Stoll as executive vice president, global touring.

At Icon Concerts, Stoll will spearhead the planned growth of the company’s roster of touring comedians and artists across multiple genres. Previously at Concerts West as vice president of touring, Stoll produced major tours for Sabrina Carpenter, Hans Zimmer, Theo Von, Tom Segura, Martin Lawrence, and Ado.

Paul Meloche, CEO of Icon, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jesse to the Icon team. As a proven winner I’ve known for years, he brings a rare dual expertise: The high-level experience of touring with major acts and the strategic vision for developing talent from the ground up.”

“Jesse is a great hire for Icon, not only to help add to the stable of great touring comedians but to bring artists from multiple genres to Icon and LiveCo,” said Chuck Steedman, LiveCo president and CEO. “Our company is the leading independent promoter and producer of live entertainment in the world, and a talent like Jesse will help us keep that incredible trajectory. He is exactly the kind of innovative thinker and deal maker that this company thrives on.”

Stoll began his career at Sony BMG, leading national campaigns across the label portfolio, including priority projects from Matisyahu, The Fray, Flyleaf, Maroon 5, and Sara Bareilles. Recognized as one of Billboard’s 30 under 30, he moved on to AEG Southeast as a talent buyer, creating and producing several original music and entertainment festivals from Dubfest to the Village of Horrors. In 2022, he joined Concerts West, focusing on securing national and global tour opportunities.

Stoll said, “Icon Concerts has built a premier reputation through a tenacious, hands-on approach to promotion and production. I’ve long respected what Paul created as an independent in a fiercely competitive space. We share the same mindset of fighting for every dollar for both promoter and artist. The artists I work with are family, and supporting their vision will always lead. I’m proud to join Icon and excited to build with the scale of LiveCo behind us.”