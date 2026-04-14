Lee Abrams: Music Programming Realities

The Musical Formative Years (16–20) and What They Mean for Listeners, Artists, and Radio

Let me start with a necessary disclaimer. What I’m about to say applies to the mainstream—not to musicians, not to hardcore music fans, and not to most of us who work inside the industry. We operate on a different musical orbit entirely. We eat, sleep, and breathe music in a way that casual listeners do not. But for the other 90% of the population? The patterns are startlingly clear, remarkably consistent, and largely ignored by modern radio programming. That’s a mistake. Here’s what decades of research and observation have taught me.

Before 16: The Fleeting Years

Music taste before the age of sixteen is, to put it bluntly, fleeting. It’s shallow—not in a pejorative sense, but in the sense that it doesn’t run deep. A child or young teenager likes what their friends like, what’s on the radio, what’s being played at the school dance, what their older sibling has on repeat. There’s very little personal ownership of taste. You go through phases based on whatever is cool at the moment. Maybe it’s about looks—the band with the best hair, the most outrageous outfits. Maybe it’s about fashion trends. Maybe it’s about pure peer pressure: everyone in your homeroom loves this song, so you love it too.

I remember being under sixteen and simply going with the flow. My friends and I were heavily into the Top 40 hits of the moment. We didn’t argue about B-sides or deep cuts. We didn’t know what a deep cut was. We heard a song on AM radio, we liked it, we bought the 45 if we had allowance money. That was the beginning and end of it. There was no identity wrapped up in those choices. Music was background noise to adolescence—fun, disposable, and quickly replaced by next week’s hit.

That’s not a criticism. It’s just how human development works. The part of the brain that forms deep, identity-based attachments to abstract art hasn’t fully come online yet. So if you’re programming a radio station for listeners under sixteen, you’re programming for the moment. Today’s hit. This hour’s trend. There’s no loyalty. There’s no long-term relationship with the artist. There’s just whatever is loud, catchy, and socially approved by their tiny tribe. That’s fine. But it’s not where musical souls are forged.

16–20: The Musically Formative Years

Then something shifts. Somewhere between the sixteenth and twentieth birthdays, a window opens. This is what I call the “musically formative years.” And I cannot overstate how powerful this period is.

During these years, you lock into a sound. Not just any sound—your sound. You become hyper-critical. Things you don’t like don’t just bore you; they actively “suck.” You develop strong opinions. You will argue with friends, defend your band to the death, and feel genuinely offended when someone dismisses them. I recall being sixteen years old and witnessing actual fistfights break out over which band was better: Cream or the Rascals. Grown adults today would laugh at that. But back then, it mattered. It mattered enormously.

Why? Because music becomes a powerful personal statement. You are no longer a child parroting the tastes of others. You are becoming an individual, and the music you choose to love is a declaration of who you are. It’s your tribe, your uniform, your flag. You passionately embrace the movement of your time: punk, hip-hop, grunge, Britpop, metal, electronica, whatever. It doesn’t matter which movement. What matters is that you claim it as yours.

During those years, you are somewhat locked into YOUR sound and YOUR movement. You will evolve later—we all do—but your roots are firmly planted in the soil of that 16-to-20 period. Think of it like a tree. The trunk grows straight and thick during those years. Everything that comes after—new genres, new artists, new technologies—are branches. They can grow in surprising directions, but they are always attached to that trunk. If a new musical style has no connection to your original sound, you will likely reject it. You might tolerate it. You might even respect it. But you won’t love it the way you love the music of your formative years.

Evidence from the Callback Cards

This isn’t just theory. Back in the 1970s, we had a research method that would be considered primitive by today’s data-mining standards, but it was incredibly revealing. Whenever someone bought an album from our distribution network, we included a “callback card.” The card asked for their name, phone number, and which album they had purchased. Simple as that.

A week later, we would call them. We’d ask which cuts they liked best. What they thought of the album after living with it for seven days. Which songs grew on them, and which ones they skipped. This gave us remarkably good intelligence about which tracks to play on the radio and which ones to leave as album cuts.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Several years ago—decades after those original calls—we decided to track down as many of those original buyers as we could. We re-contacted them. Success rate was only about 10%, which is actually pretty good for cold-calling people from the 1970s. And we asked them a simple question: what are you listening to now?

The 16–20 rule really came into focus. It was totally clear, looking at their responses, how people had evolved musically. The person who was buying album-oriented rock records at age eighteen in 1972—Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Yes—was now, in their fifties and sixties, listening to things like Wilco, The Black Keys, or even adventurous indie rock. They hadn’t stopped exploring. But the exploration always began from that original base.

Conversely, the person who was buying Top 40 singles at age eighteen—The Osmonds, Tony Orlando, early Elton John singles—was now listening to Adult Contemporary radio. Lite FM. Smooth jazz. They hadn’t “downgraded.” They just never had the adventurous root system to begin with. You cannot, as a general rule, suddenly discover adventurous or progressive music at age thirty or forty if your roots aren’t there. It’s not impossible. There are exceptions. But the data says: rare.

The “Enough Already!” Syndrome

The callback research also revealed a profound flaw in how classic rock and oldies radio stations have programmed themselves into irrelevance. Here’s what we learned.

A person might buy an album and genuinely love four songs. Or five. Or sometimes the entire album from start to finish. But then radio stations, using focus groups and callout research, would grind that down to one single song. The biggest hit. The one that tested highest with the broadest audience. And they would play that one song into the ground.

That creates what I call the “enough already!” syndrome. Let me give you the classic example. Ask someone: “Do you like ‘Free Bird’ by Lynyrd Skynyrd?” They will say yes. Of course. It’s a masterpiece. But then ask: “Do you want to hear it again on the radio?” The answer is almost always: “No! Enough already! Can’t you find something else to play by them?”

This is the failure of the “greatest hits” model applied to heritage artists. Our belief—and I stand by this—is that classic rock is about careers, not just songs. A generation fell in love with these artists during their 16–20 years. They bought the albums. They knew the deep cuts. They remember the B-sides that never got played on the radio. And when a station plays only the same three hits over and over, it insults that memory. It treats a rich, complex body of work as if it were a jukebox with only five buttons that work.

In many ways, classic rock is like any music form that touches a generation in that 16–20 region. You need to deliver the complete package. Not just a taste of the biggest pieces. Give me the album track that should have been a single. Give me the live version that everyone taped off the radio. Give me the forgotten gem. That’s how you keep those listeners loyal.

Debunking “Music Is for Youth”

The 16–20 rule also thoroughly debunks the lazy industry mantra that “music is for youth.” Yes, music starts with youth. The discovery happens when you’re young. But music hangs with you for life. I recall a major manager once telling me backstage at an arena show, with genuine enthusiasm, “The kids are really loving the show tonight.” I looked out at the audience. The average age of “the kids” was about forty. They weren’t kids. They were adults with mortgages and back pain. But in the manager’s mind, anyone attending a rock concert was automatically young.

That illusion persists. Radio programmers and record labels obsess over the 18–34 demo as if everyone over 35 has stopped caring about music. That is demonstrably false. People over 35 care deeply—sometimes more deeply than teenagers—because music is wrapped up in their memories, their identities, their first loves, their road trips, their losses. You don’t stop loving the soundtrack of your life just because you have a 401(k).

Programming by Age

From a programming viewpoint, the age brackets break down very cleanly:

Under 16: It’s all about the moment. Play the hits. Ride the trends. Don’t expect loyalty, because you won’t get it. They’ll move on next month.

16 to 20: This is where you get into the trenches. Listeners in this age range are violently supportive of their tastes and violently dismissive of others. They want you to nurture what they love. They want validation. They want a station that gets them. If you can earn their loyalty during these years, you may keep them for decades.

Over 20: It’s about celebration and evolution of the music that a listener is rooted in. They want the familiar, but not the exhausted. They want to hear their favorite artists grow and change, but only in ways that feel organic. They want depth. They want context. They want to feel like the music they discovered at eighteen still matters.

Musical Empathy Across Generations

One more thing, and this is important. Every generation tends to think the new sound is annoying. My parents thought Cream was noise. Their parents thought jazz was noise. Before that, people thought classical music was being destroyed by that crazy Beethoven fellow. This cycle never ends.

It is vital to have musical empathy. Music is constantly evolving—like it or not. And it’s okay if you don’t like the new stuff. You don’t have to. You have YOUR 16–20 years and the evolutions that spring from them. New generations have theirs. The mistake is when programmers or executives assume that because they don’t like something, nobody should hear it. Or worse, when they assume that because a genre is unfamiliar, it has no value.

Cult vs. Fringe vs. Balanced

Now let me shift gears slightly and talk about artist fandom, because it connects directly to the 16–20 framework.

Every popular artist has two kinds of fans. I call them Cult and Fringe.

Cult fans are all in. They know the bass player’s name. They know where the drummer went to high school. They own bootlegs. They travel three hundred miles to see a gig. For a cult fan, the artist can do no wrong. They want everything—the hits, the deep cuts, the obscure B-sides, the twenty-minute experimental track that everyone else skips. Phish is the textbook example of a cult artist. So is the Grateful Dead (or was). So, to a lesser extent, are artists like My Morning Jacket or Tool.

Fringe fans are the opposite. They like the artist for the latest single. That’s it. When the next single comes out, they might like that one too. But they have no interest in the album tracks. They don’t want to hear the deep cut. They certainly don’t want to hear a twelve-minute live improvisation. Fringe fans are whoever has a streak of singles at the moment. They are loyal to the song, not the artist.

Then there is the third category: artists who balance both. U2. The Rolling Stones. Bruce Springsteen. Beyoncé. Taylor Swift. These artists have a massive fringe audience that knows the hits, but they also have a devoted cult audience that buys every vinyl reissue and dissects every lyric. These are the most commercially successful artists because they satisfy both ends of the spectrum.

From a programming standpoint, this framework is highly over-simplified, but it is an effective tool for determining exposure and depth. With a cult artist, it is insane to play only “the hits.” Those fans want to hear everything. Play the album track. Play the live version. Play the obscure cover. On the other hand, there is little demand for depth from a fringe artist. Those fans crave the hit tracks and are pretty uninterested in anything else.

The balanced artists are the ones where you go nuts across multiple channels. Some channels focus on the hits for the fringe audience. Others deliver the nuggets for the cult fans. Both approaches are valid, but you have to know which artist you’re dealing with.

The Problem Today

Music programming has, in my opinion, become a mindless game of numbers. There is SO much more to it. Every artist is different. Every listener is different. Every channel is different. Music programming is a complex, nuanced, human issue. And that’s the problem today.

There is a failure—a systemic failure—to try to understand the complexities involved in the programming of music. There is a tendency to do everything the easy way. Play the hits. Watch the other stations. Apply the Top 40 principles to every format. Ouch. That sucks.

We may not have all the answers yet. I certainly don’t. But it is a mission to understand what listeners actually want. To know how far we can go before we get too cool for the room. To understand, as deeply as possible, how to capture the soul of every genre and deliver the goods fan to fan, not “Corporate Radio to Radio Consumer.”

That’s the work. That’s the art. And it starts by respecting the 16–20 formative years, understanding cult and fringe fandom, and remembering that the person listening to your station has a lifetime of musical memories—not just a momentary craving for a hit song.