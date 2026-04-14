Legendary Montreal Impresario Donald Tarlton (Donald K. Donald) Dies at 82

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary Montreal impresario Donald Tarlton—a.k.a. Donald K. Donald—a major presence in Canada’s concert world, died yesterday (April 13th) at the age of 82.

“It was hard at the end,” says a friend. “He had Parkinson’s and dementia.”

Tarlton was the recipient of the 2007 Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award, recognizing individuals who have made an impact on the Canadian music industry. In 2012, Tarlton and longtime business friend Terry Flood received the MMF Canada Pioneer Award at the 6th annual Music Managers Forum Canada Honour Roll Reception in Toronto during Canadian Music Week. In 2020, Tarlton was awarded the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honors, recognizing extraordinary, sustained contributions to society, community, and the nation.

“Very sorry to hear about Don’s passing,” says Marc Gentilella, CEO/Founder of CelebrityAccess. “In an industry that can be unpredictable, he was someone who brought consistency and professionalism. We’re grateful for the years his company worked with us, and for the trust he placed in what we do.”

“Sad news,” wrote American personal and tour manager Toby Mamis in a Facebook posting. “A wonderful man.”

“He was quite a guy,” recalls Tom Berry, president of Alert Music in Toronto. “He and his team, and he and Michael (Cohl), were the major players in the seventies and eighties in Canada. I always had a great deal of respect for him, and I can hear his laugh to this day.”

“Very sad to hear, one of the greats of all time,” adds Phoenix-based promoter Danny Zelisko of Danny Zelisko Presents. “A good pal too.”

“Another Canadian legend gone,” says Canadian music icon Randy Bachman. “My first trip East with The Guess Who in the mid-60s was for DKD. Fun and fond memories.”

“He was the best,” says former Tarlton partner, Michael Cohl of S2BN Entertainment.

“Donald was a major part of my life,” says Montrealer Janie Duquette, founder of Janidee Capital d’influence. “He didn’t have children, but he mentored an entire generation of executives across North America. Many of us started with him and went on to lead companies of our own. He gave us extraordinary access to a fascinating world. One day you were spending time with the Rolling Stones at the SARS concert in Toronto, the next you were grabbing a bite with The Guess Who after their set, or meeting Lemmy from Motörhead.”

While at Rosemere High School on Montreal’s North Shore, and then while attending Sir George Williams University (now Concordia University), Tarlton organized dances at local schools and youth clubs. In 1966, Tarlton founded the booking, concert, and promotion firm Donald K. Donald and began booking popular Canadian bands like the local rock kings J.B. and the Playboys, as well as bands like Lighthouse and Lords of London from Toronto, and The Guess Who from Winnipeg.

A great Donald and Terry story from the period is when the pair won the franchise bid to run a disco night at Expo 67 in Montreal. They signed the French-language contract but didn’t realize that a clause for “trente sous” meant they could charge only a 30-cent admission. They had a whole show with liquid projections, DJs, and dancers, but charging 300 people only 30 cents each, they figured they’d be bankrupt within a week. So, the two started the “one-hour disco.” On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights people would line up to get in, dance for 60 minutes, go out the back way, then line up again to try to get in for two hours further.

In 1969, Montreal’s premier booker Sam Gesser—who had brought a staggering number of diverse acts to Montreal over his 50-year career, from Nana Mouskouri and Harry Belafonte to classical giants as Isaac Stern and Glenn Gould—handed the city’s rock business over to the then-young promoter. This followed rock legend Janis Joplin throwing up over Gesser’s shoes at the old Montreal Forum. Tarlton always claimed Gesser as a mentor and friend. “He was a gentle, kind soul, but had great strength and principles. He gave me all my chances in life.”

Tarlton became the rock promoter for Montreal, operating for the most part at the Montreal Forum. He soon began organizing concerts for touring international groups in the Quebec province and throughout Atlantic Canada with the Rolling Stones, The Who, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Supertramp, Bob Dylan, and Elton John.

When a bomb destroyed the Rolling Stones’ loudspeakers 24 hours before their concert in Montreal in 1972, damaging a truck and blowing out windows in nearby apartments, Tarlton quickly brought in replacements from Los Angeles and subsequently became the producer for the Rolling Stones in Canada.

In 1973, The Who celebrated a sell-out performance at the Montreal Forum with post-show “renovations” to their luxury suite at the Bonaventure Hotel, which resulted in 14 people being jailed. Group members Pete Townshend and Keith Moon were arrested at gunpoint after using a solid marble coffee table to install a connecting door between their rooms. “I believe I booked a suite,” declared Moon at the police station. Tarlton turned up in the morning with cash bail (from a local strip club) for everyone and a fleet of limos to take the band to their next show in Boston.

At a rowdy concert at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on July 6th, 1977, Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters registered his disapproval of the audience’s behavior by spitting in the face of a fan in the front row. The incident provided inspiration for Pink Floyd’s next album, The Wall.

There was also the infamous sold-out Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and Faith No More show at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium in 1992. Metallica cut short its performance after James Hetfield suffered second-degree burns when a stage prop exploded. Then Axl Rose called Guns N’ Roses off the stage after 55 minutes, complaining of voice problems. Rioters smashed stadium windows, looted a boutique, and burned a sports car. About 300 police officers chased rioters through the streets and fired tear gas to regain control.

In the late ‘60s, Premier Talent’s Frank Barsalona developed regional promoter empires throughout the United States. Canada remained a mega-market dominated by Toronto-based Concert Productions International (CPI) for decades. There were inter-promoter collaborations between CPI and Donald Tarlton in Montreal, Bass Clef’s Harvey Glatt in Ottawa, and Bruce Allen Talent in Vancouver.

“Donald was enthusiastic,” Allen continues. “He would do anything. He had a shtick and the shtick sold and the shtick made you happy dealing with him. In Quebec, where most people spoke French, he could make things happen for you. He made it fun. Donald was a character, but he was really smart.”

In 1969, Tarlton and partners Bob Lemm, Dan Lazare, and Jack Lazare set up English-language Aquarius Records. The label released more than 75 albums, including top-sellers by April Wine, Corey Hart, SUM41, and Sass Jordan. Tarlton’s French-language label, Tacca Musique, had successes with Kevin Parent, France D’Amour, and Nicola Ciccone.

In 1998, Tarlton became chairman of the entertainment conglomerate Le Groupe DKD. In addition, Le Groupe DKD operated an artist development agency, Generation, and a national tour production company, DKD! Spectacle, which served as the global producer for Celine Dion throughout the 1990s.

Debra Rathwell, who began working with Tarlton in 1982, recalls: “At the Montreal Forum, he would put his white scarf on around his neck and go through the crowd to meet his people. He loved that. He couldn’t go anywhere that people wouldn’t know who he was.”

During her 12-year stint at DKD, Rathwell oversaw North American tours of figure skaters Torvill and Dean and “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.” Additionally, the company brought five musicals to Broadway, including “Black and Blue,” which won three Tony Awards and a Grammy.

A devoted volunteer, Tarlton raised funds for the Missing Children’s Network and the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Canada.

Following the news of Tarlton’s passing, the North American Concert Promoter’s Association shared a tribute video from their archives: