MVT Highlights PRS Fee Concerns For UK Grassroots Venues

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — UK-based Music Venue Trust (MVT) has launched a new campaign, Set The Record Straight: Fair Licensing Fees, highlighting concerns around how licensing fees from PRS for Music are calculated and applied across grassroots music venues.

The initiative, led by MVT’s Rights Management Specialist Gareth Kelly, focuses on what the organization describes as systemic issues in fee assessment, including the use of estimated data, capacity miscalculations, and unclear liability between promoters and venues.

MVT emphasized that the campaign does not challenge the principle of PRS licensing, stating that fair licensing is essential to ensure songwriters and composers are paid. However, it argues that inaccuracies in fee calculation and enforcement are placing additional financial pressure on a sector already operating on tight margins.

According to MVT, recent analysis has identified more than £666,000 in discrepancies in PRS-related charges across venues in England, Scotland and Wales. The organization cited one case involving a £90,000 error, which it said could be financially critical for a grassroots venue.

“PRS licensing should work for everybody — venues, promoters, artists and songwriters,” said Gareth Kelly. “The issue is whether those fees are being calculated accurately, applied fairly and charged to the right party.”

MVT reported discrepancies across multiple regions, including over £56,000 in the North West, more than £20,000 in the South West, close to £50,000 in London, over £80,000 in Wales and more than £75,000 in Scotland. It said some charges appear to be based on estimated usage or maximum venue capacity rather than actual attendance.

The organization also raised concerns about liability in promoter-led events, arguing that responsibility for licensing fees should be more clearly defined where promoters control ticketing and event delivery.

In addition, MVT pointed to enforcement practices, stating that automated processes linked to disputed fees have resulted in five venues receiving County Court Judgments, with more than 50 others facing legal action. It warned such outcomes can impact credit ratings, financial stability and operator wellbeing.

The campaign comes as PRS for Music’s Live Popular tariff remains a significant cost factor for grassroots venues, with no confirmed timeline for a broader tariff review.

MVT said the initiative will include explanatory content, case studies and data-led insights aimed at improving understanding of licensing practices and identifying areas for reform. It is calling for greater transparency in fee calculations, improved data accuracy and clearer guidelines on responsibility for payments within the live music ecosystem.

MVT CEO Mark Davyd said: “Licensing systems are complex, and too often they operate in a space that people don’t fully understand. This campaign is about bringing transparency into that space and making sure the system works as it should; fairly, accurately and in a way that reflects how grassroots music actually operates.”