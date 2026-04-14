Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Wu-Tang Clan Among The 2026 Inductees For The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation revealed the list of 2026 inductees, including artists such as Phil Collins, Oasis, Joy Division, Billy Idol, and Wu-Tang Clan.

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor. We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony—it’s going to be an unforgettable night,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The full list of inductees announced for 2026:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Phil Collins, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan are first-time nominees. Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Sade have all been nominated in the past.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Saturday, November 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The 2026 ceremony will debut in December on ABC and Disney+. In 2027, the Induction Ceremony will return to Cleveland.