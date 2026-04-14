Promoter ATG Live Announces 2026 “No Rest After Fest” Lineup at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Promoter ATG Live announced the lineup for the 2026 edition of the “No Rest After Fest” concert series at the historic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA, the unofficial afterparty for the iconic New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The 2026 edition of the long-running concert series will kick off with a two-night stand by Goose on April 21 and 22, followed by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Play Grateful Dead Acoustic Reckoning on April 23, and Charley Crockett with soul sensation Lee Fields on April 24.

On April 25, New Orleans icon Trombone Shorty will mark the 10th anniversary of his Treme Threauxdown at the Saenger, featuring special guests Leon Bridges, Eric Church, Jill Scott, Joan Jett, and more.

The rock band Cake is set to take the stage on April 28–29, followed by Wilco on April 30 and May 1. Hometown favorites The Meters are set to put the capstone on the event with a sold-out reunion show on May 2.

The concert series is overseen by ATG Live, the newly launched concert division of ATG Entertainment, led by Senior Vice President Erik Newson.