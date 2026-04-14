so much MOORE Media Signs American Blonde

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Publicist Martha Moore, founder of so much MOORE Media, announces the addition of the female-fronted rockin’ Country band American Blonde to the company’s roster.

Mississippi-born band American Blonde is redefining modern Country with a bold fusion of Rock, Soul, and Southern storytelling. Fronted by sisters Nata and Tinka Morris, the group first gained national attention through television appearances, on major festival stages, and on international tours.

American Blonde’s lineup reflects their evolution into this cohesive full-band identity: Nata Morris (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tinka Morris (vocals, drums, percussion), Pete Horne (lead and rhythm guitar), Zach Dickerson (lead and rhythm guitar), and Will Garrett (bass, background vocals).

Look for new music from the group in May.