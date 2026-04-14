Sombr Announces 2026 Arena Tour

LOSANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Following a standout Coachella debut on Saturday night, multiple award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated superstar SOMBR has announced his fall arena headline YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR for North America.

The 37-date run will start in Mexico City, at the Pepsi Center, and will see the 20-year-old global phenom perform with his band on legendary stages like Madison Square Garden in his hometown of New York City on November 23. Support from Interpol, The Last Dinner Party, Tom Odell, Dove Cameron, Balu Brigada, King Princess, The Hellp, Hannah Jadagu have also been announced.

Artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 14, at 10 AM local. General on-sale begins Friday, April 17, at 10 AM local. For more information, go to: https://www.sombrmusic.com/#tour

The exciting news comes ahead of his forthcoming single titled “Potential” which has been teased on SOMBR’s socials this week and drops this Thursday, April 16, with an official music video at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. The song follows “Homewrecker,” SOMBR’s fifth entry on the Billboard Global 200, fourth on the Hot 100, and his highest first-week debut to date.

On Saturday night, SOMBR and his band played to tens of thousands of ecstatic fans at Coachella. There was a surprise appearance from Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins for a performance of their hit classic “1979.” SOMBR will be returning to the desert next Saturday for another wild night of packed-to-the-rafter sing-alongs and dancing in the dark, with more surprises in store.

SOMBR has dominated global airwaves and charts since his 2025 breakthrough smash “Back to Friends,” which earned his first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit (charting for 52 weeks), reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. charts, ruled Alternative Radio at No. 1 for five weeks, and reached number 1 on U.S. Pop Radio more than a year after its release.

That summer, he released his debut studio album I Barely Know Her, featuring the record-shattering hit alongside standout fan and critical favorites “Undressed” and “12 to 12,” each of which reached the Top 20on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Hot 100.

Born in New York City, Shane Boose—who first found his voice in a makeshift Lower East Side bedroom studio—is the sole songwriter and co-producer of his entire catalog. Blending indie rock with arena-sized pop, SOMBR captures the intensity of young love with a smoldering vulnerability and emotional depth that resonates worldwide. His rapid ascent is reflected in sold-out global headline tours.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED NORTH AMERICAN YOU ARE THE REASON ARENA TOUR DATES

July 22 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center **

July 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater **

Sep 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena +#

Oct 1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena +§

Oct 2 – Portland, OR – Moda Center +§

Oct 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center +‡

Oct 7 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center +‡

Oct 9 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center +‡

Oct 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum +‡

Oct 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena +‡

Oct 14 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena +‡

Oct 16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center +*

Oct 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +*

Oct 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +*

Oct 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center +*

Oct 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +*

Oct 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena +*

Oct 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center +*

Oct 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center +*

Oct 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+*

Oct 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center =*

Oct 31 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center =*

Nov 1 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center =*

Nov 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum =*

Nov 4 – Chicago, IL – United Center =*

Nov 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse =^

Nov 7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena =^

Sun Nov 8 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena =^

Nov 10 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena =^

Nov 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena =^

Nov 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena =^

Nov 14 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center =^

Nov 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena =^

Nov 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden =^

Nov 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena =^

Nov 21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center =^

Nov 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden =^

Support

# Interpol

* The Last Dinner Party

‡Tom Odell

^ Dove Cameron

§ Balu Brigada

** King Princess

+ The Hellp

= Hannah Jadagu

2026 FESTIVAL DATES

April 18—Coachella (Weekend Two)—Indio, CA

May 24—BottleRock Napa Valley—Napa, CA

July 30 – Lollapalooza Festival – Chicago, IL

August 1 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

August 11—Sziget Festival—Budapest, Hungary

August 13 – Syd For Solen – Denmark, Copenhagen

August 14—Øyafestivalen—Oslo, Norway

August 15 – Way Out West – Gothenburg, Sweden

August 16 – Flow – Helsinki, Finland

August 20 – Openair Gampel – Gampel, Switzerland

August 22 – Lowlands – Biddingghuizen, Netherlands

August 23 – Pukkelpop – Hasselt – Belgium

August 26 – Rock En Seine – Paris, France

August 28 – Electric Picnic – Stradbally, Ireland

August 29—Reading Festival—Reading, UK

August 30 – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK

September 1 – Superbloom – Munich, Germany

September 11 – Fono Festival – Quebec City, QC

September 12—Sommo Festival—New Glasgow, NS