LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — T-Mobile Arena has announced a new partnership with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, naming the brand an official venue sponsor of the arena.

The new multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, includes naming rights to a newly reimagined hospitality area and lounge on the arena’s upper concourse. The space is now known as The 1997 Lounge, in recognition of the year Tito’s first hit the market.

Tito’s will connect with fans through various on-site activations and experiences, ranging from live event moments to digital storytelling campaigns.

Beyond the concourse, both T-Mobile Arena and Tito’s have committed to giving back to the local community. The partnership includes a pledge to make an annual donation to a mutually agreed-upon charity.

“We’re excited to join forces with a world-class venue like T-Mobile Arena, creating new ways to connect with fans from around the world while deepening our commitment to community, hospitality, and great experiences,” said Brian Herlihy, Field Sales Director at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “We’re proud to launch this collaboration with purpose, supporting both the Las Vegas community and our loyal Tito’s fans in a meaningful way.”

Massimo Bizzarro, General Manager of T-Mobile Arena, added: “We look forward to Tito’s joining the T-Mobile Arena family and the opportunity to offer our eventgoers memorable experiences during our future events.”