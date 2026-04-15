Beats + Bytes: Record Store Day & The Physical Comeback

Record Store Day is approaching this weekend as the vinyl explosion continues.

We now have vinyl everything: listening clubs treating albums like literature; vinyl bars; all-vinyl DJ sets; even vinyl as art. The kicker is, a substantial number of people collecting vinyl don’t even own record players!

At the same time, CD sales are up. iPods are quietly having a moment again. Even cassettes keep making an impact.

None of this is a new trend. We’ve seen this trajectory working in parallel alongside streaming for the past few years. But now it’s becoming clearer why.

The 2020s have been nothing if not unpredictable, and nostalgia is grounding. What you can hold in your hand matters most. Spotify is trying – with their new premium liner notes program – but if it’s on your phone, it doesn’t evoke the same feeling. You can’t feel the worn imperfections in an app.

Streaming gave us access to every thing, but physical formats give us a reason to care about some things.

I’ve felt it personally. Since spending more time in Miami, I’ve gotten into collecting vinyl, pop culture artifacts, and even old MetroCards. It just feels good to be able to touch something, put it on the mantle and see it when you walk into your house. The thrill of hunting for new additions to your collection refreshes those joyful feelings of youth.

But even with vinyl’s growth, it’s hard not to feel like we’re in an in-between moment. Physical is back, but not fully evolved. Digital is dominant, but not fully satisfying. That means there’s a real opportunity to bridge the gap between the two. More on that soon…

In the meantime, thank goodness for record stores and thank goodness for Chris Brown (no, not that Chris Brown). I’m excited to go diggin’ in the crates this weekend to see what kind of treasure I can find. Happy hunting!