Federal Jury Finds Live Nation & Ticketmaster Exercised An Illegal Monopoly In The U.S. Concert Industry

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, a federal jury in Manhattan delivered a landmark verdict, finding that concert giant Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary exercised a harmful monopoly over major concert venues across the United States.

The decision concluded a high-stakes five-week trial that featured testimony from a wide array of industry heavyweights and artists. Among those called to the stand were Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino, Venue Nation ticketing head Brian Baker, and AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano, along with artist from Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett and Adel Nur, the manager of the Canadian music icon Drake.

The civil case was originally initiated by the federal government under the Biden Administration. The prosecution successfully argued that Live Nation used its significant reach to stifle competition by steering touring artists away from venues that utilized competing ticketing platforms.

The trial took an unexpected turn when the Trump Administration attempted to settle the claims mid-proceedings. That proposed deal included concessions such as a cap on service fees at certain amphitheaters and increased flexibility for promoters, yet it notably avoided forcing Live Nation to sell off Ticketmaster.

This settlement attempt was ultimately thwarted by a coalition of state attorneys general who argued that the federal government had failed to secure a remedy strong enough to fix the alleged monopoly. The trial was further roiled when internal communications were entered into evidence, revealing ticketing executives bragging about “robbing them blind.”

Live Nation argued that it was not a monopoly, noting that artists and venues set prices and most ticketing practices and that its dominance were functions of its technical innovation and excellence. The company also denied allegations that it had retaliated against rivals, stating that clients chose to work with Ticketmaster due to its scale.

Following this verdict, Judge Arun Subramanian, who oversaw the trial, will hold a separate proceeding to determine the specific structural remedies Live Nation must undertake. This could potentially include the forced divestiture of Ticketmaster. Furthermore, the jury’s specific finding that Ticketmaster overcharged fans by $1.72 per ticket which will likely lead to financial penalties for the concert giant.

A spokesperson for Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

A representative for the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), a prominent trade group representing independent managers, agents and artists released the following statement: “Now that a federal jury of ordinary Americans determined that Live Nation and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, maintained monopoly power in ticketing, we urge Judge Subramanya to focus on remedies that guarantee an open market with greater transparency, reduced fees, and more options for both fans and artists,” NITO said in a statement. “This is a positive step forward that can benefit all stakeholders.”