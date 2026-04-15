Warner Chappell Music Signs Songwriter Claudia Brant

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM) U.S. Latin has officially announced the signing of Claudia Brant, a celebrated Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. With a career spanning four decades, Brant has penned hits for a diverse array of global icons. Her extensive credits bridge multiple genres and include collaborations with Alejandro Sanz, Becky G, Bruno Mars, Calibre 50, Camila Cabello, Danny Elfman, David Foster, Desmond Child, Diane Warren, John Legend, Julia Michaels, Marc Anthony, Motiff, and Ricky Martin.

This new deal builds upon Brant’s existing relationship with Warner, which began in 2024. At that time, she launched the songwriter development platform Cha Cha Cha Publishing and partnered with WCM for label and creative services. This collaboration has already proven fruitful, helping to elevate emerging talent such as Colombian singer-songwriter Laura Prias. Prias was recently featured on Spotify’s Songwriters to Watch 2026 list and has collaborated with industry veterans Rodney Alejandro, Andrés Saavedra, and Julio Reyes Copello.

Gustavo Menéndez, President, U.S. Latin & Latin America, WCM, expressed his enthusiasm for the signing: “After knowing each other for many years, and with the deep respect and admiration I have always had for her, I am very happy that we are finally working together. Claudia is an artist and songwriter who never stops reinventing herself, and that spirit of constant reinvention is what makes her as relevant today as ever.”

Claudia Brant added: “I’m so glad and honored to finally be a member of the Warner Chappell family. I love the teams in every country I have met so far; their creative energy is unstoppable, and that is something we definitely have in common. I’m sure we’ll make a great team. Gus Menéndez is a dear friend who goes full force, and I want to be there with him, side by side, all the way.”