David Dibble Named Vice Chairman At Sphere Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co. has announced the promotion of veteran executive David Dibble to the role of Vice Chairman, Sphere.

In his new position, Mr. Dibble will collaborate with the company’s leadership to explore upgrades to Sphere’s proprietary technologies, including the arena’s 16K x 16K interior display plane, custom audio system, and 4D multi-sensory technologies. Mr. Dibble will report directly to Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment.

Mr. Dibble joined Sphere Entertainment in 2016 as CEO of MSG Ventures and most recently served as Special Advisor to the Executive Chairman and CEO. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Dibble was Chief Technology Officer of Cablevision Systems Corporation, where he oversaw the company’s technology infrastructure and enterprise-wide data architecture.

His background also includes senior roles at the search provider Yahoo!, where, as Executive Vice President of Central Technology, he led all aspects of global technical infrastructure design, platforms, engineering, and operations.

“David Dibble has been integral in helping shape the vision for Sphere from the very beginning,” said Mr. Dolan. “His commitment to technological innovation and his relentless drive to redefine what’s possible will be incredible assets as we extend Sphere’s leadership position across a global network of venues.”

“Sphere has always been focused on using advanced technologies to create experiences that are unlike anywhere else in the world,” said Mr. Dibble. “The technologies that power Sphere are truly transformative, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jim as we keep pushing boundaries and solidify Sphere’s position at the forefront of immersive experiences.”