Jake Saghi Signs A Worldwide Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing Nashville & Aces High Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Aces High Music have partnered to sign multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Jake Saghi to a global publishing deal.

A rising star who has become a sought-after collaborator in the Nashville music scene, Saghi as worked with a wide range of talent including Kidd G, Redferrin, Dom Ellis, Cassadee Pope, Abby Anderson, Rodney Atkins, Lakeview, Sacha and more.

Saghi’s credits include Redferrin’s “Jack and Diet Coke,” and “Hey Mom I Made It” by breakthrough artist Sacha, as well as producing Redferrin’s “Just Like Johnny,” which broke into the Top 30 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

“Jake is the kind of writer and producer we’re always searching for – authentic, disciplined, and creatively fearless. From the first conversation, it was clear he understood who he is and where he’s headed. We’re excited to help amplify that vision alongside Sony Music Publishing and build something incredible together,” stated Ace High Music Vice President & Partner Chris Poole.

“Jake is an incredibly talented songwriter and producer with a natural gift for crafting hits. We’re excited to welcome him to SMP and partner with the Ace High team to support his growing career,” added Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston.