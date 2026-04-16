KMM Sports Partners With Borchetta Entertainment Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The prominent boutique agency KMM Sports announced a new strategic partnership with Borchetta Entertainment Group (BEG), the management company founded by music industry impresario Scott Borchetta and Erik Logan.

The partnership will provide KMM with access to brand-building infrastructure, media relationships, and business management capabilities while connecting Borchetta Entertainment Group with KMM’s impressive client roster. Through the partnership, KMM’s expanded service offerings include contract negotiation and legal representation with NFLPA-certified agents, end-to-end brand management, media, content and digital strategy, college-to-pro guidance, and post-career transitioning and life planning.

Founded by Kelli Masters, the first female agent to represent a top-five pick in the NFL draft, KMM Sports has represented players in every NFL Draft since 2006. Masters, a member of the Cherokee Nation and former Miss Oklahoma, earned her Juris Doctorate with honors from the University of Oklahoma and was named one of Bleacher Report’s 25 Most Influential Women in Sports. KMM’s current client roster includes athletes across the NFL and college football, with active players, draft prospects, and student-athletes in programs across the SEC, Big 12, and beyond.

“For twenty years, I’ve built KMM on a simple belief: represent the whole person, not just the player. We’ve done that with heart, with hustle, and with relationships that last longer than any contract. This partnership doesn’t change who we are—it amplifies what we can do. Our athletes now walk into any room with the credibility and infrastructure of an organization that has built some of the biggest names in entertainment. We’re ready to go up against anybody,” stated Kelli Masters, Founder & CEO of KMM Sports.

“I built Big Machine Records from nothing—thirteen people, three artists, and a belief that the independents could outwork the majors. We proved that. The same playbook applies here. Kelli has something that no mega-agency can replicate: twenty years of trust, built one athlete at a time. What Erik and I bring is scale—the brand-building infrastructure, the media relationships, and the business management capabilities that turn a great agent into an industry-defining platform. When the world sees the full picture of what we’re building, they’re going to understand why every athlete should be paying attention,” added Scott Borchetta, Founder & Chairman of Borchetta Entertainment Group.