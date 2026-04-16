Live Nation, Music Industry React To Guilty Verdict

(Hypebot) — The jury in the anti-trust case brought by 34 states against Live Nation and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, found the live music giant guilty of maintaining monopoly power in ticketing, concert promotion and amphitheater operations.

Federal Judge Subramanya will chose the appropriate penalties and remedies in the coming days.

New York AG Letitia James called it a “landmark victory” for New Yorkers. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said the the verdict “forces real accountability” and sends a clear message against rigging the marketplace.

The industry quickly weighed in.

Live Nation

“The jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter. Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand,” the company said in a statement.

“Live Nation will soon renew its motion for judgment as a matter of law, which the Court deferred until after the jury returned its verdict. That motion addresses all liability theories. The Court previously noted that Live Nation’s motion raises serious issues.”

“There is also a pending motion to strike the damages testimony on which the jury’s award was based. The Court deferred ruling on that motion as well, while noting significant concerns with the damages expert’s analysis.”

“Of course, Live Nation can and will appeal any unfavorable rulings on these motions… We remain confident that the ultimate outcome of the States’ case will not be materially different than what is envisioned by the DOJ settlement.”

Read the full Live Nation statement here.

National Independent Venue Association

“In the 44 days Live Nation’s lawyers spent arguing about whether they broke the law, Live Nation made $3.1 billion.” said NIVA Executive Director Stephen Parker. “Today, the jury confirmed what artists, fans, and independent venues have believed for 15 years: Live Nation is an illegal monopoly. The consequences should be swift and disruptive to their vertically-integrated market power.”

“Live Nation and Ticketmaster must be broken up now,” he continued. “Ticketmaster should not be permitted to participate in the ticket resale market. Live Nation should not be able to promote more than 50% of artists’ tours. And the damages paid to the states should be remitted to the independent venues, promoters, festivals, and fans that have suffered under Live Nation’s monopolistic reign over the last 15 years.”

National Independent Talent Organization

NITO the trade group for U.S. independent agents and managers and the thousands of artists they represent, issued this statement:

“Now that a federal jury of ordinary Americans determined that Live Nation and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, maintained monopoly power in ticketing, we urge Judge Subramanya to focus on remedies that guarantee an open market with greater transparency, reduced fees, and more options for both fans and artists,” NITO said in a statement. “This is a positive step forward that can benefit all stakeholders.”

Former Live Nation Executive

“The jury saw what many in the industry have known for years: this trial was never just about service fees at checkout, but about who controls the value chain. This verdict is the first crack in a foundation built to stifle competition.” said Ahmed Nimale, formerly at Live Nation and now CEO of TIX. “By finding Live Nation liable, the court acknowledges that when you control the venue and the artist relationships, you control the entire economy of live music. This is a massive win for transparency that will finally force the industry to unbundle financing from ticketing. We are looking at the beginning of a market where fans and venues finally have the freedom to choose based on value and quality.”

National Association of Ticket Brokers

“Today’s verdict is a victory for competition, the free market, and most importantly, the fans. By holding Live Nation and Ticketmaster accountable for their stranglehold on the live entertainment industry, the court has delivered a clear message: anti-competitive bullying and exploitation of customers will no longer be the price of admission'” said Gary Adler, Executive Director of NATB, the association of ticket resellers who are also facing state and federal scrutiny. “Hopefully, this decision will play a part in creating a future where ticketing professionals compete on the quality of their services, rather than being sidelined by a monopoly.”

Open Market Institute

“Today’s verdict is a clear and decisive win for the American public. Live Nation might have been able to persuade the president and DOJ’s leadership, but it wasn’t able to fool a jury. A federal jury has affirmed what millions of concertgoers already knew: when one corporation dominates an entire marketplace, it can raise prices, limit choice, and treat consumers as captive customers.”

“It also sends a clear message to the Trump Administration and any corporation trying to use their political and financial power to go around the law: The states are ready to step in if the federal government steps aside. Following massive donations and intensive lobbying, Trump reportedly personally intervened in this case mid-trial to pull the DOJ out – leaving states to conclude the trial themselves. That gambit failed, and our democracy is stronger for it.” [MORE]