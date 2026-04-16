Mike Bindraban Joins New Village Management

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) – New Village Management has announced its European expansion with the appointment of Mike Bindraban, LL.M., as Artist Manager, effective April 2026.

Based in Rotterdam, Bindraban brings significant experience in artist management, agency leadership, cultural policy, and international human rights law to his new post. He will work with the company’s full roster, focusing on European operations, international touring strategy, legal affairs, and artist development.

Before joining NVM, Bindraban was the founder of Good Music Company, where he represented a prestigious roster including Snarky Puppy, Makaya McCraven, Nate Smith, Jeff Parker, Mark Guiliana, Avishai Cohen, Cory Henry, Shai Maestro, and Cory Wong. He has also served in programming and leadership roles for major events and institutions, including the North Sea Jazz Festival, Het Concertgebouw Amsterdam, and the Mondriaan Jazz Festival.

Bindraban holds a Law degree with two Master’s degrees—in International Human Rights Law and Criminal Law—from Erasmus University Rotterdam, as well as a postgraduate certificate in Business Administration for Legal Professionals from Nyenrode Business University.

“Mike brings a rare combination of deep artistic sensibility, international infrastructure, and legal and strategic acuity that is genuinely singular in this field. His relationships, his values, and his vision are fully aligned with what New Village has been building, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him as part of the team,” stated Tom Korkidis, Founder & Director, New Village Management.

“For me, music remains one of the purest spaces where creativity, storytelling, vision, trust, and human connection meet. Helping artists build sustainable, meaningful, and boundary-pushing careers worldwide—while offering audiences genuine moments of comfort and healing—remains one of the great privileges of my professional life. This sits at the very heart of what New Village stands for, and I feel deeply aligned with those values. A sincere nod of gratitude and friendship to Tom and the entire NV team for welcoming me with such trust and enthusiasm,” added Mike Bindraban.