Qobuz Strikes A Licensing Deal With Create Music Group

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Qobuz, the independently-owned high-resolution music streamer, announced a new partnership with Create Music Group to bring the company’s catalog to the music streaming platform.

Create Music Group’s catalog on Qobuz will include music fromartists across rap, hip-hop, electronic, and other genres, including Jason Derulo, DeeBaby, Marshmello, Deadmau5, bbno$, and many more. The partnership will also surface rising talent and new releases from Create’s growing roster to Qobuz subscribers, with new music and additional catalogs being added on an ongoing basis.

“Adding the Create Music Group catalog to Qobuz answers customer requests to continually expand our library,” said Qobuz’ Managing Director, North America and Northern Europe, Dan Mackta. “Create works with some of the most important artists and labels in contemporary music and Qobuz is excited to feature them.”

Darlene Hall, Director of Distribution at Create Music Group added, “This partnership with Qobuz reflects our continued focus on expanding access to Create’s global catalog while aligning with platforms that prioritize quality and discovery. We’re excited to connect our artists with Qobuz’s passionate listener base and to support new opportunities for discovery across both frontline and catalog releases.”