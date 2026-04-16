TD Joins The The Departure Festival + Conference As Presenting Sponsor For 2026

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Departure Festival + Conference from Loft Entertainment and Oak View Group (OVG) announced the addition of banking giant TD as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2026 edition of the event.

As Presenting Sponsor, TD will have its brand prominently featured as part of high profile events such as the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Departure Honours, recognizing Bruce Allen for his lasting impact on Canadian music. TD will also present Choir! Choir! Choir! Angel: An Epic Singalong featuring special guest Sarah McLachlan at Massey Hall, among other events.

“TD coming on board as our Presenting Sponsor speaks to the strength of Departure as a platform for ideas, talent, and collaboration across industries,” said Kevin Barton, Executive Producer at Departure Festival + Conference. “Their support allows us to continue building something that reflects the energy and ambition of Canada’s creative community.”

“We’re proud to join the Departure Festival + Conference as the Presenting Sponsor,” said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, North American Brand and Sponsorships, TD. “For us, it’s about showing up in a more human way – being there for the fans, the artists, and the music that makes those experiences more memorable. With Departure, we can’t wait to help spotlight talent, build truly fan-first moments, and amplify the industry in new ways.”

The 2026 edition of the Departure Festival + Conference is scheduled to take place in Toronto from May 4–10.