Bleech 9:3 Signs With Kobalt

LONDON – Kobalt announced the signing of Bleech 9:3, the alternative rock band emerging from Dublin’s underground scene. Built around songwriters and guitarists Barry “Baz” Quinlan and Sam Duffy, the four-piece—completed by James Quinlan (bass) and Luke O’Neill (drums)—has quickly built a reputation for their live shows.

“I met Baz in a coffee shop and saw deep into the whites of his eyes in real time, not just from the stage,” said Kenny McGoff, Kobalt’s EVP, Head of Creative UK & GSA. “Everything connected—the heart, mind, body, and soul. Soon after, the rest of the band joined, and I knew this was something that meant more to me than any business could ever give you. The songs and shows make me feel alive; to use Baz’s quote, it’s ‘Attitude with Gratitude.’

“Having Melissa Emert and Brian Mahoney alongside me, all playing a role in bringing these writers and songs to Kobalt, has been a gift,” McGoff continued. “Lee Owens, the band’s co-manager whom I have respected for years, was the icing on the cake, and it’s been a joy to build a new bond with co-manager Dan Pare. I also want to thank legal counsel Chris Brown for all his efforts, and the late Neil Lasher, without whom this partnership would never have happened. I know he’ll be moshing along from his happy place, looking down at the hundreds of people he saved.”

With just a handful of releases, the band broke through with their single, “Jacky,” while their debut track “Ceiling” drew comparisons to Radiohead, Nirvana, and Deftones, as well as contemporary acts like Fontaines D.C.

Bleech 9:3 said: “We met Kenny McGoff early one morning in a cafe in Central London. We instantly felt a sincerity from him that expanded into the wider Kobalt team. The real passion for music was clear throughout the company, and we’re delighted to be working together.”

Following a breakout 2025 that saw the band support acts like Keo and Shame—culminating in a three-night residency at London’s Blue Basement—Bleech 9:3 is now based in London and preparing for a massive run of over 150 live dates.

“From the very first Bleech 9:3 song I heard, I was completely drawn in,” said Melissa Emert-Hutner, Kobalt’s SVP, Creative. “Their songwriting is strikingly raw and full of longing, yet undeniably catchy, with beautifully layered instrumentation. I’m truly thrilled and honored to be working with the band, ATC Management, Chris Brown, CAA, and my colleagues Kenny and Brian.”

Lee Owens and Dan Pare, co-managers at ATC Management, added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing one of the most exciting new bands in the country to Kobalt. They’re writing songs with real scope and ambition, and Kobalt is the perfect partner to take that to a global stage.”