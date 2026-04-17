d4vd Arrested In Connection With The Death Of 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the discovery of the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in a vehicle owned by d4vd in September, the alt-pop singer has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to local media reports, law enforcement officials arrested the 21-year-old, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, on Thursday in connection with the killing. While Burke had not previously been named as a suspect, he had recently been identified as the target of a grand jury investigation.

Defense attorneys for Burke told the Associated Press that while he has been detained under suspicion, no indictment has been returned and no criminal complaint has been filed.

“Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” his legal team stated. “We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

Hernandez’s remains were discovered on September 8 in the trunk of an apparently abandoned Tesla Model Y after it was towed from a Hollywood Hills neighborhood to an impound lot.

Court documents revealed the body was severely decomposed and dismembered; investigators found a torso and head in one cadaver bag, while other body parts were located in a separate bag beneath it. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed, as the LAPD previously blocked the medical examiner from releasing autopsy findings.

D4vd, pronounced “David,” first rose to prominence when his single “Romantic Homicide” went viral on TikTok and reached the Billboard charts. After signing with Darkroom and Interscope Records, Burke released his debut EP, Petals to Thorns, and a follow-up, The Lost Petals, in 2023.

At the time Hernandez’s body was identified, d4vd was on his “Withered” world tour. The remaining dates, including shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and a European leg, were canceled in light of the ongoing investigation.