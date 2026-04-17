Don Schlitz, Songwriter Behind ‘The Gambler’ and ‘Forever and Ever, Amen,’ Dies at 73

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Don Schlitz, the country music songwriter behind iconic hits such as “The Gambler,” “On the Other Hand,” and “Forever and Ever, Amen,” died Thursday at a hospital in Nashville. He was 73.

A cause of death was not disclosed, but a press release from the Grand Ole Opry stated that he suffered from a “sudden illness.”

A two-time Grammy winner and Songwriter Hall of Fame member, Schlitz was named ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year for four consecutive years, from 1988 through 1991.

A native of North Carolina, Schlitz relocated to Nashville where he first made his mark by penning “The Gambler,” which became a massive hit for Kenny Rogers in 1978. The song, which was 5x-platinum certified, was selected in 2018 for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Following the success of “The Gambler,” Schlitz went on to write or co-write more than 20 #1 hits, including “Almost Goodbye” (Mark Chesnutt), “Daddy’s Come Around” (Paul Overstreet), and “Deeper Than the Holler” by Randy Travis, among numerous others.

He also wrote “You Can’t Make Old Friends” for Rogers and Dolly Parton—their first duet since 1983’s “Islands in the Stream”—along with The Judds’ “I Know Where I’m Going,” The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “I Love Only You,” and Tanya Tucker’s “I Won’t Take Less Than Your Love.”

Schlitz was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.

“We are heartbroken by the news of the passing of Don Schlitz. Don loved his family, his home state of North Carolina, and above all, songs and songwriters. He carried that love into every room, every stage, and every lyric he ever wrote,” Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO, wrote in a statement Friday. “Not long ago, we shared a dinner, and as we were leaving, Don picked up a guitar and began to play. That is how I will always remember him, smiling and with a guitar in his hand. His legacy lives on through his music and the many artists and writers he inspired. He will be deeply missed.”

“Don Schlitz’s place as a songwriting great would be secure had he never written ‘The Gambler’ or had he only written ‘The Gambler,'” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “His curiosity about and concern for people fueled his empathetic songs, and his work ethic ensured that his gifts as a writer were fully realized. He wrote or co-wrote hits recorded by Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Judds, Alison Krauss, Randy Travis, Tanya Tucker, Keith Whitley and many more. Kenny Rogers, whose voice brought ‘The Gambler’ to millions of listeners, once said, ‘Don doesn’t just write songs, he writes careers.’ He also donated time and talent to charity, often rising in the early morning to sing songs to the homeless at Room in the Inn. Nashville was richer for his presence and is lesser for his absence.”