Jody Williams Songs Appoints Jonah Gordon As Manager, Sync & A&R; Promotes Tenasie Courtright to Director, Creative & A&R

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Jody Williams Songs (JWS) has announced the appointment of Jonah Gordon as Manager, Sync & A&R. Gordon joins JWS from the sync department of Big Yellow Dog Music, which was recently acquired by Sony Music Publishing.

“Jonah is the right person at the right time to ramp up our sync business and enhance creative services for our writers,” said Nina Fisher, VP/GM of JWS. “He brings a skill set to our company that will help us evolve and broaden the reach of our catalog.”

In tandem with Gordon’s arrival, JWS has promoted Tenasie Courtright to Director, Creative & A&R. Formerly Creative Director, Courtright has taken on an expanded role performing hands-on A&R for the company’s deep roster of writer-artists, including Ashley McBryde, Emily Ann Roberts, Harper O’Neill, and Peytan Porter.

“When we discovered Tenasie’s natural abilities for A&R, we encouraged her growth in this area and have been extremely pleased with the results,” Fisher added. “She is a key member of our creative team, and we are lucky to have her.”

Founded and led by CEO Jody Williams, JWS is an independent music publishing company in a joint venture with Warner Chappell Music. The firm represents a premier roster of songwriters and artists, including Vince Gill, Natalie Hemby, Ashley McBryde, Driver Williams, Ed Williams, Emily Ann Roberts, Harper O’Neill, Jason Nix, Jeremy Spillman, and Peytan Porter.