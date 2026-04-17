Meghan Trainor Cancels Her North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop singer Meghan Trainor announced the cancellation of her upcoming tour to allow her to spend more time with her family.

According to a post shared by Trainor on social media, the tour, combined with the release of her latest album and the addition of a new infant to her family, proved to be too much for her to balance.

“After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour. Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has been more than I can take right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time,” Trainor wrote.

“I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans and I am sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now. I promise I’ll be back soon, and I can’t wait for you to hear this new record. I’m so proud of it and I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always,” she added.

Trainor welcomed her third child with husband Daryl Sabara via surrogate in January, sharing images of herself with the infant on social media.

The tour, which Trainor first announced in November 2025, was slated to kick off in Michigan on June 12 and wrap at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 15.