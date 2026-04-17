Warner Chappell Music Promotes Wendy Recio To Head of Legal & Administration for Spain and Portugal

MADRID (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, today announced the promotion of Wendy Recio to Head of Legal & Administration for Spain and Portugal.

In her new role, Recio will lead the publisher’s regional legal and rights management divisions, overseeing all copyright, royalties, and tracking operations across the Iberian Peninsula.

Based in Madrid, she will report directly to Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, President, Warner Chappell Music Southern Europe.

Recio joined WCM’s legal department three years ago and has since played a pivotal role in structuring major deals for a premier roster of talent, including Dani Fernández, Guitarricadelafuente, Lia Kali, and Quevedo. Her appointment followed a distinguished 14-year tenure within the legal team at Warner Music Spain, bringing a wealth of cross-sector expertise to the publishing division.

Wendy Recio, Head of Legal & Administration, WCM Spain and Portugal, says: “I am really excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead our talented legal and rights management teams at such a transformative time for the Iberian music market. Over the past few years, Warner Chappell has seen remarkable growth in the region, and our ambition continues to scale. By harnessing our cutting-edge systems, we ensure our rights management remains best-in-class, offering our songwriters the transparency and efficiency they deserve.”

Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, President, Southern Europe, WCM, adds: “Wendy is an exceptional leader who has been instrumental in our most high-profile deals and overall regional expansion. In the modern publishing landscape, the back-end—how we track royalties, analyze data, and protect IP—can be as critical to a songwriter’s success as the creative front-end. Wendy’s deep experience and strategic mindset make her the perfect person to oversee these vital operations as we continue to scale our business in Spain and Portugal.”