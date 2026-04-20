Interview: Documentarian John Scheinfeld

This week In the Hot Seat with Larry LeBlanc: John Scheinfeld, Writer/Producer/Director, Crew Neck Productions.

An articulate, independent, competitive man, John Scheinfeld rightfully contends he has the world’s best job. The Los Angeles-based documentary filmmaker will, without hesitation, quickly rattle off many of the fascinating topics he has covered in his biographical documentaries, ranging from pop culture to politics, and from sports coupled to religion. Furthermore, he has worked in an endless number of enchanting locations along the way.

Scheinfeld’s films have played in theaters worldwide and via PBS, Netflix, Amazon Prime, A&E, ABC, Disney, Hulu, and National Geographic channels. A Midwesterner—born in Chicago and raised in Milwaukee—Scheinfeld first established himself in Los Angeles’ dog-eat-dog TV world, starting as a junior TV development executive at Paramount Pictures, and then as a pilot scriptwriter at CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, and MTM Enterprises.

With this background in scripted storytelling, Scheinfeld looks at historical events from a dramatic standpoint, focusing on the passions and the experiences that shaped a subject’s life. Scheinfeld’s films tell a story. It is never “he was born, he did this, he died,” as evidenced by filmmakers with straight-ahead bios.

Through insightful, in-depth interviews, Scheinfeld brings subjects alive in his films, which often have a three-act dramatic structure and well-placed music. What drives him is being fascinated, if not inspired, by the story. Is it compelling? Does it intrigue him? Are there elements which make him laugh? Is there enough depth to warrant making a feature documentary?

With David Leaf, he made the two-part cultural retrospective “The Unknown Marx Brothers” in 1993 for the Disney Channel, and then the two produced a series of programs on Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Dean Martin, Jimmy Durante, Jonathan Winters, Jack Paar, and others for PBS. “The Unknown Peter Sellers,” a 2000 made-for-television documentary written, produced and directed by Scheinfeld and Leaf, features video and audio clips from some of Sellers more obscure performances, along with interviews, commentary and archival footage from Shirley MacLaine, Melvyn Douglas, Spike Milligan, Graham Stark, Jack Warden, Mike Grady, Catherine Schell and others.

In 2006, Scheinfeld (with Leaf) broke into feature documentaries with “The U.S. vs. John Lennon,” covering the ex-Beatles life from 1966 to 1976, examining his evolution from musical superstar to an anti-war activist; and chronicling the attempts by the Nixon administration to silence him.

The two followed up with “Beautiful Dreamer: Brian Wilson and the Story of Smile” in 2004; and “Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin’ About Him?)” in 2010.

And Scheinfeld has not stopped since. Among his documentaries are: “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary” (2016); “Sérgio Mendes: In the Key of Joy” (2020); “Herb Alpert Is…” (2020); “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall” (2020); “Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback” (2023); “What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat and Tears?” (2023); the PBS documentary “American Masters: Starring Dick Van Dyke” (2025); and most recently, “Baseball: Beyond Belief.” (2026).

Among Scheinfeld’s distinct creative concepts are accelerated, faster-than-life pacing, conversational dialogue, and surprising interviews, such as actor Harrison Ford in a documentary about Brazilian musician Sérgio Mendes; President Bill Clinton in a documentary about jazz icon John Coltrane; Walter Cronkite in a documentary about John Lennon; and Robin Williams and Eric Idle in a documentary about singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson.

Another noticeable Scheinfeld characteristic is his love of the detective work involved in trying to track down audiovisual material for his films. He and his team cast a very wide net around the world to find the rarest, most unusual, or most pertinent material to help tell a story. Blood, Sweat & Tears co-founder Bobby Colomby said, “If you suspect your spouse is cheating on you, don’t hire a detective, hire John Scheinfeld—he’s great at digging deep to find things no one else has been able to find.”

You grew up in Fox Point, a North Shore suburb of Milwaukee?

I did. A great place to be from.

You attended Nicolet High School in nearby Glendale?

I went to Nicolet for a year, but I wasn’t enjoying it. I wasn’t doing so well.

A number of notable entertainment figures attended Nicolet. Among them film composer and writer Justin Hurwitz, known for “La La Land,” “Whiplash,” “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench,” “First Man,” and “Babylon”; two-time Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Brian Lynch, who has played with Eddie Palmieri, Art Blakey, Phil Woods, Maxwell, Prince, and Sheila E; and Thomas L. Miller, the original co-producer of “Happy Days.” Also attending was the rather infamous house guest “Kato” Kaelin, best known for his four days of testimony in the O. J. Simpson murder trial.

Actually, Oprah Winfrey was there for a bit, too.

She was only there for her sophomore year.

My parents switched me over to the University School of Milwaukee, which I graduated from. But here it is so many years later, and I am still a Green Bay Packers football fan.

Ah-ha, a Green Bay Packers “cheesehead.” Where did you attend university?

I did my undergraduate work at Oberlin College, which is a small liberal arts school located in Oberlin, Ohio. A great school. As an undergraduate, I was in the liberal arts college. I was a double major in Communications and Sociology.

Founded in 1833, Oberlin College was the first coeducational institution of higher learning in America to admit women on equal terms with men, starting in 1837.

A great legacy there. Then I went on to do my graduate work at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. So many of my great friends are from Northwestern.

At Northwestern, you received an MFA (Master of Fine Arts) in Film.

Well, I studied radio, TV, and film to get my Master’s.

With its focus being on advanced production, directing, and screenwriting, that was a perfect match-up for the documentary filmmaking career path that followed.

I would say so, Larry, but I didn’t know at the time that I would get into documentaries. I really wanted to be in scripted material. Sociology—in terms of peeling away layers to understand what makes people tick, why they do what they do, where they came from, and patterns of behavior—serves me very well as I am creating portraits of these artists. Somehow these things in your life come back, and you see the impact that they make.

However, film school at Northwestern was a mixed bag. In my very first class in the film school, we were watching “42nd Street,” the 1933 Busby Berkeley film directed by Lloyd Bacon that saved the musical genre with Berkeley’s elaborate, geometric choreography. When it was over, the professor started a conversation, and this kid at the back of the class—I still remember him to this day—he was saying, “On one level, Ruby Keeler’s tap dancing is interesting, but you know on a deeper, more metaphorical level, she is really symbolic of Depression-era America tapping out their frustration with an economic system that wasn’t working.” I was turning around and looking at this guy. What I wanted to say was, “She’s tap dancing, and she’s not great at that. What are you talking about?”

With her “girl-next-door” appeal, Ruby Keeler was a charming and energetic buck-and-wing dancer in that her footwork was more percussive than anything else. She was flashy but not particularly graceful. The term “buck” comes from buck dancers who wore wooden soles and danced on the balls of their feet, emphasizing movement below the waist rather than distinct movements with the upper body.

From my film school education at York University in Toronto, I suspect I know what the teacher’s response to the student was.

The teacher said, “That’s very good. Very good. Anybody else?” I sort of felt that was not the road that I wanted to go. I wanted to tell stories. I didn’t want to get into this analysis thing that, to me, was a lot of hooey.

Did the idea of having a career in film first strike you earlier when you saw a revival of the 1962 historical epic “Lawrence of Arabia,” shot in 65 mm Super Panavision 70 at the once-prominent Fox Bay Theatre in Milwaukee (transformed into The Argo at the Fox Bay Theatre in 2025)?

Yeah, when I was about 12, my parents took me to see “Lawrence of Arabia.” I was sitting in the audience looking up at the big screen, and my jaw just dropped. I was just so overwhelmed by the writing, the directing, the cinematography, the music, and the acting. Everything about that film was so impressive that I thought, “I have to be part of this business somehow, somewhere, some way.” That was very influential for me. And maybe, like you, I watched far too much television as a kid.

Then, as life does, you encounter different twists in the road. In coming to Hollywood after graduate school, I started as an executive, then a producer, and I became a writer of scripted material, eventually discovering documentaries about 20 years ago. I love the form—being able to tell the story with music, and with footage, photos, and interviews. I have a great job; I get to travel to interesting places and talk to interesting people about interesting things. The ability to take an idea and bring it to fruition is very exciting to me.

I was too young see “Lawrence of Arabia” when it came out, but six years ago, I watched the 70mm version offering a 2.20:1 aspect ratio, superior resolution, and 6-track stereo sound on our large home TV, and yes, my jaw did drop too. The film really stands up well.

Yeah, it really does. My wife Karen has heard me tell this story of seeing “Lawrence of Arabia” when I was 12 so often but she had never seen the film. I had a Blu-ray of it. So, we were watching it at home and I look over and she’s fallen asleep. She just didn’t get it. But then when they issued the 70mm version we went to the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, and we watched it. She turned to me and said, “Now I get it. Now I understand.” That was very funny.

When did you launch Crew Neck Productions?

In 1988.

Did you have Crew Neck while doing the PBS shows with David Leaf?

Some projects done with David were Crew Neck. Others were done under Authorized Pictures, and LSL Productions.

What staff does Crew Neck Productions have?

Three full-time, and we hire on additional staff per the needs of a given project.

When you are deciding to do a specific documentary, it obviously has to be something that interests or intrigues you. That you can see the passion with the editorial details and see a connection to yourself. You do tend to pick fairly complicated figures. Not easily sketched. Dick Van Dyke, John Coltrane and John Lennon were complicated. God knows Harry Nilsson was complicated. Are you drawn to those types of thorny personalities?

Well, thank you for noticing. Yeah. when I am deciding on my own what project that I want to pursue, I am always asking several questions. The first is what’s the story? Is the story high-layered enough? Is it textured enough? Is it rich enough to be worthy of a feature story? In all of the subjects that you just mentioned it is absolutely true because they are complicated people. So it’s not easy. It’s not that this happened, this happened, and this happened kind of a documentary. It is more complicated. Another question always will be is there enough audio-visual material with which to tell the story?

With the incursion of streaming services being among the biggest driver of the change in making a documentary today finding funding is a formidable challenge as is determining broadcasting and venue platforms. Clearing film clips, photos, and music rights can all be daunting as the cost of acquiring these rights has climbed significantly over the past two decades.

Yeah, it’s a whole group of challenges with any film that you do, and each subject comes with its own challenges. You don’t have the same things with every documentary. When you do a music documentary, yes, one of the biggest challenges always is clearing the music rights, and you are right in that. There’s also clearing film clips, and photos.

Another issue that we have here in the United States is that the only streamer that consistently makes money is Netflix. The others inconsistently make money. So, they are trying to figure out a model of what will work for them to make money. So what has been happening over the past few years is they (the streamers) are buying less, and they are paying less. They are constantly laying off people. Sometimes you are not even sure who you pitch to.

It is also an era in which young buyers at established distributors and streamers may not understand the appeal of some of your films. You then have to seek out available alternative distribution routes You can fund a documentary yourself, and worry about selling it later—which you’ve have done several of times—or you try to find someone with deep pockets who shares your passion for the subject.

Yes, it is quite different now since the corporations have taken over the studios, and the bean counters are in charge. It’s all about making money now. We used to be able to make arguments to film studios about using their clips, “This is good publicity for your film. Maybe, it will get people interested in seeing it, or buying it.” It has always been a challenge, but a lot of it is fast-attaching the story. How to best tell the story? I never wanted to be one of these filmmakers pitching, “Yeah, they were born in a log cabin, and then they did this, and they did that, and they did that.” I’m looking more for some unknown aspects of a story. The other thing Larry is that I think what characterizes the documentaries that I make is because I come out of the scripted world—I was not a journalist. I was not a an academic or an author—I come at it with very much a traditional three-act dramatic structure which is in movies and TV shows. I am always thinking, “What’s the story” and “What’s the best way into the story?” A lot of time you just don’t have the time to tell everything about some of these people who have very big and complicated lives. So it becomes more of a question of finding those critical events in their life that helped shape who they are as a person, and as an artist. Or it depends on what happened, as it did with Blood, Sweat & Tears (in “What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?” in 2023). It was an unknown story about a band that at one time was the biggest band in the world, and then suddenly it wasn’t, and we tell the very dramatic story of what happened.

That is a challenging story to cover five decades later.

But each film has its own set of challenges. My feeling is, in addition to the things that I mentioned before, is that if I am going to spend a year, or a year and a half, or two years making one of these documentaries, I really have to have a passion for the subject because I spend so much time and energy doing it.

I’d add that not only do you have to have a passion for the subject, but add that your wife had better have a passion for the subject too.

(Laughing)

You’d drive her crazy over the period of working on the documentary.

Absolutely right. But you have to make these decisions to do this, and I really have to love it to be able to do it. I’m sure you have met many people like this along the way as I have but when I first came to California and took my first job at Paramount Studios, I heard a word that growing up in Milwaukee that I did not know. That word was hack. H-A-C-K. I quickly learned what this was.

Those working on shows primarily for a fast buck.

It was writers, producers, directors and others who would take on a job just for the money. Didn’t care about the subject. Didn’t care about the quality of the work. Do the job, get out, get onto the next project, and make some more money. I always vowed to myself that I was not going to be one of those people because I feel that the work is so much better if you do have a passion for the subject. I was giving a lecture to some students last year, and they asked, “Are you married, and do you have children?” I said, “Yes, I am married and I have 48 children.” And they gave me this look, and asked, “What are you talking about?” It is because I have made 48 documentaries, and those are my children. Of the 48, there is not one that I am not pleased to have made. I have been really blessed in that I never have had to take on something that I didn’t want to do. That is a real key for me, and I would hope for young, aspiring filmmakers; that a piece of advice would be, “Love what you are doing because your work will be so much better.”

I’ve met a handful creatives in the arts with a similar attitude. They won’t work on projects unless it is with people of the same commitment, passion, and high professional standards. They avoid compromisers, timewasters, and disruptive co-workers.

I appreciate that attitude. The interesting thing is that there are always compromises one has to make. But it is a question of how many, and how strong you fight back. You are always going to have people who are going to say, “This is what you want to do.” And it’s just a horrible idea, and you have to be able to stand up for yourself.

I’ve worked in TV and on numerous documentaries. Trade-off compromises are common.

You’ve seen this like I’ve seen this, Larry. Showbiz is thought to be very glamourous, and there are glamourous aspects to it, but often it is a very difficult, sometimes unforgiving business, and you have experiences like that, and it’s unfortunate. That is why I try always to work with good people. I have a no assholes policy.

My friend, songwriter/producer Billy Mann’s policy is “No Dicks, No Divas, No Drama.”

That is exactly right. Life is tough enough.

PBS has been very supportive of your work over the years. How do you now handle working in a sector of the arts that continues to be under attack by political forces? With the withdrawal of federal funding, and the dissolution of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)– the independent nonprofit organization that had distributed federal funds for public media programming to PBS, and NPR—has resulted in layoffs, programming cancellations, and operational changes at stations. PBS and NPR have both continued to air programming on television, radio, and online platforms. Certainly working in your field has become much more challenging.

Well, it makes it very difficult. The landscape is much tougher now. I think there are a couple of elements there now. One is the political element that has caused the defunding of PBS which is a shame. That makes it tougher. It takes a buyer off the table, and it takes a buyer off the table who encourages smart, thoughtful work.

President Donald Trump said on Jan. 28, 2026 that PBS and NPR are “a waste of money,” having convinced the Republican-led Congress to gut funding for U.S. public media last year. Trump made the comment before signing legislation passed earlier in the day by the House of Representatives to fund most of the government through the end of September, and end the government shutdown. Last year Trump signed legislation clawing back about $1.1 billion of previously approved federal funding for public broadcasting. That move mainly affected the CPB which then was dissolved. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled this year on March 31st that the Trump Administration cannot defund NPR and PBS adjudicating it “a viewpoint of discrimination and retaliation,” an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment.

Now that Trump administration has been slapped down by the court for pulling funding are you hopeful that PBS will continue their full programming?

I’ve been told by PBS execs that their programming philosophy continues as it always has. The challenge is how to replace the money cut by Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress. The latter has always confounded me as Republicans watch PBS too. Why take away great PBS programming, for both adults and children, for their constituents? In any event, the new ruling is helpful, but doesn’t immediately solve the money challenges. But it does, I hope, make it easier for a Democratic-controlled Congress and President to reverse the Trump decree.

Decades ago there was really no market for documentary films. Then suddenly with the different streaming platforms and increased TV channels there was a surge in the American market for documentary films. You were then still primarily vying for pickups mainly against just American competitors. Streaming, however, changed the entire landscape. There are more buyers for documentaries as audiences embraced them but with streaming platforms, other than Netflix, not making money, the platforms are cutting back on the number of projects they are buying, and paying less for them. As well documentaries are pouring in from Australia, the UK, and Europe. Today there’s a huge market for documentary films but it’s a contracting by the seat-of-your-pants business.

Yeah. Well, it’s a very challenging, and difficult time in the business in general. Here in Los Angeles, there are many, many people not working, and it’s hard to sell a new project at the current time. Hopefully that is going to ease up, but we just don’t know. It is also tougher now to find the financing for things. It used to be that you could go to any of the networks or streamers or the cable networks, and they would have budgets, but those have been cut now. So what I’ve done more often than I used to is that I have tried independent financing from a high network individual who has a passion for the subject like I do, and they want to see this story told. “What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat & Tears?” being a good example. That is another option that we have these days. It’s a little tougher because if a platform or a network doesn’t get involved from the start, and they only get to see it once it is done some times, they are less interested in buying it or they will pay less money for it because it is more of an acquisition than a commission now.

Distributed and marketed by Abramorama, “What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat & Tears?” was offered for online streaming by subscription holders at veeps.com in August, 2023. Later that year the film was bought by Freestyle Releasing for a multi-platform digital streaming release. In 2024, a DVD was released.

As a filmmaker, craving drama for good storytelling, you have explored the ‘60s, and ‘70s when there was a tremendous social upheaval throughout nearly every facet of American life. Events that unfolded in those decades—the cultural divide over the war in Vietnam, an oil crisis, and unprecedented global unrest transformed the social, political and cultural landscape of America.

Your films, “The U.S. vs. John Lennon,” “Dick Cavett’s Watergate,” and “Dick Cavett’s Vietnam,” directly focused on government abuse of power by members of the Nixon Administration. The basic idea for “Dick Cavett’s Watergate” was brought to you by Robert Bader, longtime friend and archivist for Dick Cavett, and the vice-president of his production company, Daphne Productions.

Most people don’t know it but, aside from the nightly network news, no one devoted more airtime to Watergate than did Dick Cavett.

Watergate-related content was pulled from almost 50 Cavett shows as Scheinfeld and his editor and co-producer Peter Lynch cherry-picked the absolute best moments to include in the 2014 PBS documentary “Dick Cavett’s Watergate,” produced by Thirteen Productions LLC, that aired August 8, 2014, marking the 40th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s resignation. Archival footage and updated interviews showcased how the Watergate scandal unfolded. Among those interviewed were journalists Bob Woodward, and Carl Bernstein, and former Nixon lawyer John Dean. “Dick Cavett’s Vietnam,” which aired on Sept. 22, 2014, retold the histories of both events through the appearances of such guests as Woody Allen, Groucho Marx, Jane Fonda, Billy Graham, John Kerry, Barry Goldwater, Muhammad Ali, Henry Kissinger, the Jefferson Airplane, and veteran journalist and former White House communications director Herb Klein. From 1968 to 1975, ABC-TV The Dick Cavett Show” was an intrinsic part of the cultural—and countercultural—milieu. Movie stars, rock stars, literary giants, authors, politicians and, athletes appeared on his show with nary a moment of self-promotion. Cavett’s daytime talk show premiered in 1968 and aired in late night from 1969 until 1975. Later iterations aired on PBS and CNBC.

Cavett may have been the last of the great TV conversationalists. He was known for his intelligence, his quick wit, and his skill as an interviewer. He had the smarts to exclaim, “I’m going to ask a really dumb question because I really want to know.”

As Robert Bader wrote in liner notes for a “Dick Cavett Show” DVD set, “Cavett often got unique interviews and showed sides of his guests that otherwise did not emerge on television.”.

Cavett was really strict, and people wanted to be on his show. When you watch documentaries today, you see how much footage is licensed from the Cavett Library because he had such great people on, and had such great conversations with them. I think that is what really separated him from the others. It was all about smart conversation, and not about sketches or all that kind of thing. I’m a fan.

Drilling deep down through Cavett’s show catalog you have been able to study his booking strategy and interview technique. Has that helped you over the years? Like Cavett, you try to create an environment in which the person being interviewed feels comfortable enough to open up, and share their thoughts and feelings in depth.

It absolutely has. I’ve worked with Dick a number of times over the years. The first time that I met him was when I was making “U.S. Versus Lennon.” I interviewed him for that. We just had a lovely conversation off camera as we were setting up. One of the things that he said to me, that he had learned a long time ago, “Ask a smart question, and get out of the way. It’s not about you. It’s not about showing how smart you are. It is about getting the most out of a person that you are interviewing.” And I have always taken that to heart when I’m interviewing people for all of my docs. It has really proven to be good advice.

Nixon’s reelection made many Americans cynical about their government. Amidst the turmoil and turbulence that followed, John Lennon defied authority and transformed from being a Beatle to anti-war activist opposing the reelection of Nixon as President in 1972. It’s rare to come across a relatively unknown story about someone as famous as John Lennon but “The U.S. vs. John Lennon” explores a chapter about Lennon that had never really been brought to light.

With you and David Leaf sharing writing, directing, and producer credits the film details the attempts by the Nixon administration to deport Lennon from America to end his anti-war and anti-Nixon campaigns. The documentary details how the Nixon administration viewed Lennon as a threat to national security due to his influence on youth voting and anti-war protests.

There are 37 songs in the documentary, including Lennon’s “Power To The People” and “Instant Karma,” as well as three Beatles’ recordings, “All You Need Is Love,” “Revolution,” and “The Ballad Of John and Yoko.”

It took 7 years to find funding for this documentary distributed theatrically in 2006 by Lions Gate Films in their joint venture with Paramount Pictures, and VH-1.

It was only after 9/11, and the subsequent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, that studio executives finally saw the parallels between Lennon’s story in the ‘60s and ‘70s and what was then happening in the world. The issues he confronted were clear and present in both eras: freedom of speech, government abuse of power, personal courage in the face of uncommon obstacles, and the belief that one person can make a difference.

You and David took quite a long time putting together a very ambitious list of people who participated in the film. Then you hired talent producer Bill Royce to book the people for interviews.

Among those the two of you interviewed were Yoko Ono, counterculture activist John Sinclair, historian Jon Weiner (who waged and won a 25-year battle to prompt the FBI to release files on Lennon), Senator George McGovern, newsman Walter Cronkite, author Gore Vidal, photographer Bob Gruen, anti-war activist, Ron Kovic, then Nixon critic Mario Cuomo; feminist political activist Angela Davis; Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale; convicted Watergate burglar G. Gordon Liddy; and political activist, and social critic Noam Chomsky; and immigration lawyer Leon Wildes, hired to combat the U.S. government’s attempt to deport Lennon based on a 1968 UK drug conviction. The case spanned four federal lawsuits.

There is also archival footage of Richard Nixon, and FBI director J. Edgar Hoover.

You and David were able to reach an understanding with Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono that she would participate on camera in the movie, and help promote it.

We had to go and pitch Yoko. We said, “Here’s the film we want to make. It’s about the political John Lennon not the personal John Lennon.” She loved that idea, and gave us her blessing, but not (at first) her participation. And (her blessing) was a key challenge that we had because she’s been blasted so much by the media, and been ill-treated by many films and documentaries, I think she wanted to sort of keep us at arm’s length until she could see that we were delivering on what we said we were going to.

So you and David returned to The Dakota apartment building and showed her a 2 1/2-hour rough cut with the hope that it would open the door for you to access the Lennon archives?

So we put in the DVD, and she’s taking notes all the way through. My heart is like dropping down to the floor because I’m convinced, she hates it. Finally the two and a half hours is over, and there’s dead silence, and she looks at me, claps her hands as in applause, and she said, “Of all the films made about John, this is the one he would have loved.” We didn’t have any rights issues once she gave us her blessing. We got access to whatever we needed in terms of rights, but it was that archive that I wanted. After that screening, I don’t think a day or two would go by where either she wouldn’t call me or one of her assistants would say, “We’re sending you this piece of film.” We got access to a lot of rare and never before seen footage that was in their archive.

“’The U.S. vs. John Lennon’ would be a sobering film at any time, but it is particularly so right now. It is the story not only of one man being harassed, but of a democracy being undermined,” wrote Adam Cohen in The New York Times.

While, it’s clear after Nixon and Watergate that Americans need a free press, and need a strong Congress; and that the separation of powers—the struggle among the three branches of government—can work as they did during Watergate, many of the safeguards have since been gutted by the Supreme Court and Congress as Trump continues to engage in activities that many contend should not be condoned.

There’s ongoing unrest and scrutiny going on right now over women, civil, religious and state rights; over same sex marriage, schooling, climate change, and turmoil in trade, and immigration.

You are absolutely right. There’s a lot of darkness in our country (United States) at the moment, a lot of challenges, and difficult times that have been exacerbated by politics, and by the (COVID) virus. And I’m tired of it. I wanted to make a film “Starring Dick Van Dyke” that would be upbeat, inspiring and uplifting and be nostalgic and fun. I was so pleased to have the opportunity to make this film because that’s the kind of film I wanted to create. I think this is the right film at the right time

A fan of Dick Van Dyke since you were a kid, you oversaw the affectionate PBS documentary “American Masters: “Starring Dick Van Dyke,” which aired in honor of the actor’s 100th birthday last year on December 13th.

I grew up a Dick Van Dyke fan, and this was really a love letter to him.

The beloved actor’s work through his 8-decade career spans nearly every medium in entertainment. From radio to Broadway to TV and film; consistently reinventing himself with each project. His honors include 6 Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Tony Award. He was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1993, and the Television Hall of Fame in 1995. He was honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award 2013, and the Kennedy Center Honors 2020.

He so pushed the envelope. So for you was the challenge to deduce the critical events in each of the media? The secondary challenge being was there sufficient audiovisual material with which to illustrate each moment? And you weren’t able to interview Dick.

No. I met with him and his wife (Arlene) the year before. It was lovely. He’s as warm and nice and as funny as you want him to be. We signed an agreement. Then, as we were talking about before about how difficult the landscape is at the moment, it took us a long time to sell this. By the time we got into production, he wasn’t available to us. We really don’t know why exactly. We ended up using archival interviews which were great.

In 2024, during the California wildfires, Van Dyke had to evacuate from his home in Malibu after trying to crawl to his car. Three neighbors carried him out. His home survived the wildfires. He evacuated his home again due to the January 2025 Palisades Fire.

You interviewed Dick Van Dyke did you not for a Jack Parr hosted celebratory TV special?

Yes, it was called “The 100 Greatest TV Characters.” It was a different type of countdown show. (The character) Rob Petrie was one of the 100 Greatest, and we interviewed Dick for that. We have some clips from that in our film.

But Dick did a full 90 minutes with Dick Cavett in late 1974 which for the first time, and perhaps the only time, he talked about his alcoholism publicly. We have excerpts of that. It is quite interesting to see. Dick being so open about his alcoholism.

Talking publicly about his own alcoholism in 1974 might have ended his career.

You bet and Cavett asked some real smart questions that I think that people can relate to about struggles with addiction, and Dick had an interesting response.

Your team tracked down some incredible material. Among the things found were a 1955 kinescope of his CBS audition; his first national TV appearance on “Toast of the Town: and four rare photographs of him from the 1963 Broadway revue “The Girls Against the Boys” that its producer the late Albert Selden donated to Yale University. Also found were some of his early radio appearances. Among those interviewed were Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Jim Carrey, Ted Danson, Conan O’Brien, and actress Karen Dotrice from “Mary Poppins.”

Dick’s career is so rich.

In reading the Barbra Walter’s 2008 autobiography “Audition: A Memoir” recently I learned of his early television days at CBS in the mid-1950s hosting the “CBS Morning Show” Walter Cronkite as his news anchor. A unique pairing. Van Dyke often recalled he had “no idea what I was doing” as host. He performed on Broadway in the 1959 flop, “The Girls Against the Boys,” along with Bert Lahr, Nancy Walker, and Shelley Berman that closed after only 16 performances.

We were able to track down photos from “Girls Against Boys” on Broadway. It took us awhile. One of the things that I love about my job is the detective work. You are following leads, and trying to track down the rarest, and MOST unusual audio-visual material.

The following year, he famously starred as New York-based songwriter Albert F. Peterson in the original Broadway musical production of Bye Bye Birdie (1960), a role which earned him the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, and he performed the role again in the 1963 film. Two decades later, he returned to Broadway playing Harold Hill in a revival of “The Music Man” in 1980.

During the late ‘40s, Dick was a radio DJ on WDAN in Danville, Illinois. His comedy duo. “Eric and Van—the Merry Mutes” with pantomime performer Phil Erickson—toured the West Coast nightclub circuit, performing a mime act and lip-synching to 78 rpm records. They moved to Atlanta in the early ‘50s and performed on a local television show. “The Merry Mutes.” He on was NBC in New Orleans at WDSU-TV Channel 6, first as a single comedian, and later as emcee of a comedy program.

During this time a friend from the army working as an executive at CBS recommended Dick to that television network which resulted in a 7-year contract with the network.

Yes. He wrangled a close circuit audition with CBS. We have a clip from that audition which is pretty amazing. He gets this 7-year contract at CBS, and they try all kinds of things.

In each period of his career, he does whatever it takes.

We kind of show this. So with CBS, there’s “The Morning Show,” and he hosted CBS Cartoon Theater in 1956 (a summer replacement series showcasing Terrytoons cartoons), and he did guest spots where he was finally allowed to show off his comedic talents, particularly his physical comedy. He tried a game show, and he tried another kids’ show.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/5Ng3Lb19oD8

His first network TV appearance was in 1954 Dennis James’ “Chance of a Lifetime” that ran on both the DuMont and ABC networks. He later appeared in two episodes of “The Phil Silvers Show” during its 1957–58 season. He also appeared early in his career on ABC’s “The Pat Boone Chevy Showroom,” and NBC’s “The Polly Bergen Show.”

Throughout his entire career Dick has been very, very ambitious.

(Laughter) So much so. The theme of our throughline is invention. That Dick has consistently reinvented himself over a career that has lasted 8 decades to stay fresh, and to stay relevant. He has been open to doing different kinds of things, and has consistently pushed the envelope of what he wants to do.

Carl Reiner called Dick, “The most gifted physical comedian ever.” He conceived what became “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and cast himself as the lead in the 1960 pilot called “Head of the Family” with a different cast, although the characters were essentially the same. When CBS insisted on recasting, Carl chose Dick to replace him in the role.

If anyone knew physical comedy, it was Carl Reiner.

You bet, and he is so right about Dick. We have a couple of archival interviews with Carl, and he does talk about Dick’s talents, and how he creatively used them. You see flashes of Dick’s physical comedy with the TV game show, but it really came to fruition with “Bye Bye Birdie” and then, of course, with “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” And then you see it in movies like “Mary Poppins,” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” He loved to do the physical comedy, and he is so good at it.

‘The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1961–1966) earned Dick three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. While the show was known for its predominantly white cast, it did feature notable black actors in guest roles. This includes Bill Cosby who appeared as a recurring character, and legendary black performers like Ruby Dee, and Cicely Tyson in various episodes.

There was a great episode (“That’s My Boy??”) that involved a black couple, and a very controversial ending to a show. This is an episode where Rob Petrie is convinced that their baby was switched with another baby at the hospital. Absolutely daring for its time. It’s a hysterical episode.

Ahh yes, the flashback hospital mix-up of gifts. The laughter so convulsed the studio audience that it took a half hour to film the last three minutes of the show. The black couple were actors Greg Morris and Mimi Dillard.

There’s another aspect that you may have read about. Dick was a very early supporter of civil rights in America, and of Martin Luther King. We found photographs, and some audio of an event that was presented here in Los Angeles. Martin Luther King gave a keynote speech, and before Dr. King spoke, Dick got up and made a plea for civil rights with a speech that was written for him by Rod Sterling. We didn’t have audio of Dick’s speech for a film. We have audio of Dr. King, and we do have photos of Dick up on the platform giving the speech. And most people don’t know that.

I was quite startled to discover that he taught Sunday school for years at the Presbyterian Church in Malibu where he was an elder.

Yeah, he is just such a fascinating guy.

In 1964, Dick was cast in two roles in Walt Disney’s “Mary Poppins,” as Bert, a man who goes through multiple odd jobs, ultimately becoming a chimney sweep; and as bank chairman Mr. Dawes Senior. His atrocious attempt at a cockney accent in the film has been lambasted as one of the worst accents in film history. English actor J. Pat O’Malley tried to teach him the accent, but he couldn’t do it either despite being born into an Anglo-Irish family in Burnley, Lancashire, England, the birthplace also of Ian McKellen

That’s true.

Still, “Mary Poppins” was successful on release and its appeal has endured. “Chim Chim Cher-ee”, one of the songs that Dick performed won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the Sherman Brothers, the film’s songwriting duo. Van Dyke received a Grammy Award in 1964, along with Julie Andrews, for his performance on the soundtrack to “Mary Poppins.”

Mary Poppins’ author P.L. Travers hated the Disney movie so much that when Sir Cameron Mackintosh did a musical version in 2003, she wouldn’t allow any Americans though that stipulation didn’t stand for long.

I know. We talk a little bit about that. Dick has a funny observation.

Didn’t Dick turn down the American Ambassador Robert Thorn part in Richard Donner’s 1976 psychological thriller “The Omen” that went to Gregory Peck?

Well, that was interesting Larry. There are two films that Dick claims to have turned down. “The Omen” is one of them. “James Bond is another.

It was reported that Cubby Broccoli, the flamboyant Italian-American who brought Ian Fleming’s British spy to life on screen, had offered Dick the chance to replace Sean Connery as James Bond in 1968. Dick has said he declined the offer, asking Broccoli, “Have you ever heard me do an English accent, Cubby?”

He claims that while working with Cubby Broccoli on “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” Sean Connery was going to leave the James Bond part, and that Cubby offered it to him. So we talked to people in the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” world to see if this is actually true. There is an archive of Cubby’s material and according the archivist there is no evidence that Dick was offered the part. So, it may have been a late-night conversation between two friends and, perhaps, it was never a serious offer. It wasn’t really part of our film but I couldn’t find any direct evidence that he had been offered the role.

One of the best film performances of Dick’s career was in Carl Reiner’s comedy-drama “The Comic” (1969) playing Billy Bright, a selfish, womanizing, egotistical narcissist vaudevillian turned silent film comedian who drinks too much, a terror to work and live with.

The very first all-out dramatic role that he did was a TV movie for ABC in 1974 about a rising young business executive who is an alcoholic. It was a gritty, highly dramatic film called “The Morning After” about the dangers of alcoholism, and how people cope with it. I think it showed producers that he could be more than just a clown and a song and dance man.

He received an Emmy nomination for that performance.

Warren Beatty created the character District Attorney Fletcher for Dick in his 1990 film “Dick Tracy” which also starred Madonna, Al Pacino, and Dustin Hoffman.

There were some other opportunities along the way. He also did a Stanley Kramer film called “The Runner Stumbles” (1979) where he played a priest who is banished to a backward parish, and accused of murdering a nun. He also did a 1999 episode of the TV series “Becker” with his friend Ted Danson. Another dramatic thing.

Dick played the character Fred Becker, who is the estranged father of the main character Dr. John Becker (Ted Danson), in the episode “Becker the Elder.”

That isn’t something you’d expect him to do. In his later years.

We talk about it (his range of characters) in our film; that he really is a multiple talent and, over the course of 80 years, he’s been able to showcase many of them.

In his later years, Dick took supporting roles in such films as “Curious George” (2006), “Night at the Museum” (2006 and its 2014 sequel), and “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018). This is someone who in 2024, with his wife Arlene, did an intimate music video with Coldplay, directed by Spike Jonze and Mary Wigmore, for the single, “All My Love,” which saw the 98-year-old dancing barefoot, and performing a duet with frontman Chris Martin.

Dick has said he would have loved to have played the scarecrow in the classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz,” famously played by renowned song-and-dance performer Ray Bolger.

Your 2010 documentary “Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin’ About Him?)” is like no other.

You and David Leaf produced it, and you wrote and directed the documentary that follows the late American singer/songwriter from childhood to his death in 1994 at the age of 52 with limited archive material available.

To hear how destructive the Beatles’ favorite artist was is heartbreaking.

As author Stephen King summarized, “’Who Is Harry Nilsson’ is some piece of work, an exploration of the dark side of success that’s hard to watch, and even harder to forget.”

This is a good example (of the difficulty of making a documentary). We worked on it forever. Forever. It was really tough to get it financed. But it (the documentary) is a celebration of a great talent who happened to have a dark side, that he and everyone else acknowledged. I think what made the film work so well is that you felt you were really do know this guy. It wasn’t a whitewash; it wasn’t a sanitized version of his life. Here’s something Yoko had said to me, and Harry’s widow had said to me, the same things.

Despite the limited visual performances available you were able to chronicle the tremendous highs and harrowing lows of his life; from his Grammy wins through his two divorces, and his chronic alcohol and drug abuse because the narrative built around Harry’s friends is what drives the documentary story forward. You and David interviewed close to three dozen of his friends, colleagues, and extended family who spoke lovingly of him, and of his genius, and with sorrow of his ripped-from-the-headlines destructive behavior.

The impact of these interviews is that you really get a powerful insider’s sketch of Harry as an iconoclast who made his eclectic collection of music entirely on his own terms

That’s right. That was the challenge. Harry only did two BBC Television shows plus he did one episode of Hugh Hefner’s “Playboy After Dark,” and we have that. But what I did have with Harry was that he had started to record his memoirs. So we had him telling parts of his own story, and that really helped us. There was also a tremendous archive of photographs throughout Harry’s life and career to work with. There was also a tremendous body of work we had access to in terms of his recordings.

Commercial success was not a priority for Nilsson, but so many people love Harry’s original songs like “Me and My Arrow,” “1941,” “Coconut,” and “One,” as well as his cover of the Grammy-winning cover of Fred Neil’s “Everybody’s Talkin'” for 1969’s “Midnight Cowboy,” and “Without You,” written by Pete Ham and Tom Evans of Badfinger. Long considered a masterpiece is “Nilsson Sings Newman” (1970) released in 1970 on which features songs written by Randy Newman.

Along with his wives and children there are interviews with Randy Newman, Yoko Ono, May Pang, Van Dyke Parks, Richard Perry, Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, Robin Williams, Brian Wilson, Micky Dolenz, Terry Gilliam, Mark Hudson, Eric Idle, Ray Cooper, Perry Botkin, Jr., Al Kooper, and the Smothers Brothers.

The concept of the film was having all of Harry’s friends talking about him. We had an amazing range of people, and a lot of John Lennon’s archival (footage) to tell that story.

I met Harry on a bench in the lobby of music publisher Dick James’ office in London in 1971. I was waiting to meet with Dick’s son Stephen and Harry was there to see his father. It was just after his animated film “The Point” had appeared on ABC-TV about a boy named Oblio, born with a round head in a land where everything is pointed, and he is banished to the Pointless Forest.

I never had the pleasure of meeting him, but the impression I get from all of his friends that we talked to was that he was just a great conversationalist. He loved people, loved talking to people but also, he drank too much, and could get in trouble. Terry Gilliam, a Monty Python member, and then a fabulous director on his own films (“Time Bandits,” “Brazil,” “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen,” and “The Fisher King”) told me a story about having a drink with Harry at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. “Harry was in his cups,” he admitted. “Suddenly these two big bruiser gangster types came into the hotel, and were heading straight for Harry.” It turns out the night before—because Harry hung out at this bar—he had insulted the wife of some Mafioso guy or someone like that, and these two guys were there to teach Harry a lesson. Harry was such a wonderful raconteur in telling great stories, and such a talker that after about 20 minutes the four of them were having drinks together, laughing, and having a good time. Harry didn’t get beaten up for insulting the man’s wife. He just got an interesting story.

Let’s talk about your outstanding 2016 film “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary,” an uplifting and inspiring story of a remarkably unique music artist that you wrote and directed.

Like many us you were introduced to Coltrane through the 1961 Atlantic album “My Favorite Things,” Coltrane’s first album playing soprano saxophone, with his Quartet—McCoy Tyner (piano), Elvin Jones (drums), and Steve Davis (bass)—and from working at a radio station during college. That album along with “Gold Train” (1958), and “A Love Supreme” (1965) were all certified Gold in the United States with the latter considered to be one of the greatest albums ever in jazz.

As you looked into his life story, you understandably became intrigued, if not fascinated by what you learned. To your credit you didn’t do a straight-line biography or a historical fact sheet biopic. Instead you brought this largely self-taught artist alive in a three-dimensional way. You focused on his uniqueness as a spiritual and artistic genius.

Someone who once said, “I want to be a force for real good. In other words. I know that there are bad forces, forces that bring suffering to others and misery to the world, but I want to be the opposite force. I want to be the force which is truly for good.”

In 1997, Coltrane was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and 10 years later he received a special Pulitzer Prize presented to his family for his “masterful improvisation, supreme musicianship and iconic centrality to the history of jazz.”

Coltrane, however, was at a crossroads in his life in 1957 as your film kicks off.

He had just been fired by Miles Davis, and he was looking what to do with his life. He could either quit heroin or continue using heroin, and go the path of (legendary jazz saxophonist) Charlie Parker (who died at the age 34 in 1955 from pneumonia and a bleeding ulcer, exacerbated by years of heroin and alcohol abuse).

Placing Coltrane at that kind of crisis point in his life was a good way to define him, and draw in viewers.

Yeah, that’s right. The opening of that film put Coltrane at a crisis moment in his life. Is he going to go the way of recovery, and get off the drug or is he going to sink deeper into that hole, and then kind of come back and tell the story?

Coltrane decided to quit cold turkey, and he then embarked on a decade of unprecedented creativity. He ultimately died young, unexpectedly, in 1967 at age 40 due to the irreparable damage of his earlier addiction, and by personal tragedies. As Miles Davis said, “Coltrane’s death shocked everyone, took everyone by surprise. I knew he hadn’t looked too good… But I didn’t know he was that sick – or even sick at all.”

Like John Lennon with Yoko Ono, Coltrane had a very strong female partner in Alice Coltrane whom he married in 1965. An accomplished pianist, bandleader, and one of the few harpists ever in jazz, she replaced McCoy Tyner as pianist with the John Coltrane Quartet in 1965, and played and recorded with the band until her husband’s death.

Yeah, that’s right.

A hurdle you faced was that during his short lifetime was that Coltrane did no TV interviews. He did a few radio interviews, and the radio sources were of poor quality. He did do numerous print interviews, however, and you used extracts from his interviews to illuminate what he might have been thinking or feeling at a particular time.

Yes, the unique challenge was, as you right fully just said, was there was no television shows, and only a handful of radio interviews and the sound quality wasn’t good enough to be used. He had done so many print interviews that I was able to take extracts from those, and pepper them throughout the film to illuminate what he might have been thinking or feeling at a particular time. Because I am fearless about these things I went after and I got (actor) Denzel Washington to speak his words. That really elevated the whole film, and actually in an interesting way gave Coltrane a presence in the film that we weren’t able to provide through interviews,

You obviously sought to have his presence felt in the film. Picking words that he spoke in those print interviews give viewers a window into him. It’s apparent from the insights offered by everyone from family members and close collaborators to the likes of music historian Ashley Kahn; political activist/social critic Cornel West; jazz musicians Reggie Workman, and Sonny Rollins; and unexpectedly, Bill Clinton, and legendary Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana how much everyone loves him; and with those close to Coltrane describing him as being a man of quiet strength.

Another way Coltrane is brought alive in a vital and vibrant way in the documentary is that it is virtually wall-to-wall music tracks from the three record labels that own his music. You and your editor Peter Lynch perfectly used 55 tracks of Coltrane’s music to score his own life, placed exactly in the right places in the script.

Then you had someone as talented as Denzel to Washington bring those words to life Coltrane to life.

We wanted to take extracts from that to illuminate what he might have been thinking or feeling at a particular time, to help make him a three-dimensional human being in our film.

How were you able to contact Denzel?

That to me is one of those great stories. I contacted a casting director friend of mine, Vickie Thomas, who is fabulous. She was working with Denzel at the time. She had helped cast his “Fences” film which she was shooting at the time.

Denzel starred in, and directed the 2016 film.

Vickie Thomas has collaborated with such prominent directors as Quentin Tarantino and Kathryn Bigelow. One of her notable early milestones was serving as casting director for Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands” (1990), where she selected key actors including Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. She has served as primary casting director for Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” (2012), “The Hateful Eight” (2015), and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019). She has worked extensively with Kathryn Bigelow on “Detroit” (2017). In a notable production partnership, Thomas collaborated with producer Jay-Z on the Western “The Harder They Fall” (2021). She also was the casting director for “Nickel Boys,” filmmaker RaMell Ross’ ambitious adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the 1960s Jim Crow South.

I talked to Vickie on a Wednesday, and she asked, “How often do you need Denzel for, and what is your approach to the film?…I will reach out to him.” On Saturday, she called me back, and said, “Denzel needs to talk to you. Here’s his phone number. He never answers his calls, but he will get your message, and he will call you back.” I called, and this voice that I know very well picks up, and says, “Hello.” And it was like, “Ah, ah, ah…..”

A little tongue tied?

A little tongue tied. Denzel was like, “John, oh right. I love Coltrane, but I need to see the film.” So, I sent him the rough cut which wasn’t that close to being finished, and five days went by…

Not hearing back quickly from Denzel were you worried?

I was really concerned that he didn’t like it or I was never going to hear from him again, but on the fifth day I get a call. He doesn’t say hello or say. “How you doing?” He just says, “It’s beautiful, brother. When are you coming to Pittsburgh?” That is where he was filming “Fences.”

You filmed Denzel in Pittsburgh on one of his days off. It is fascinating that he had a complete idea how he wanted to do the readings; as sitting around in a conversational situation. That’s obviously from an actor’s perspective.

Well, he’s the consummate actor. I’ve worked with a number of celebrities on my films, and some of them don’t even look at the voiceover script until they get into the studio. But Denzel really prepared. He knew how he wanted to portray Coltrane as a character. I gave him a couple of small points of direction, but mostly he had decided how he was going to play it, and it was perfect; and Coltrane really comes alive through these passages that Denzel reads.

In “Chasing Trane” the surprise interview was former President Bill Clinton.

We know he loves playing saxophone. I don’t think a lot of people knew that he was a huge John Coltrane fan.

I love Clinton talking about the first time he heard Coltrane’s revolutionary opus “A Love Supreme.” He says, “This is something to which everyone should aspire.”

He answered that about a beautiful piece of composition.

It’s about when the music takes over your soul.

It does, and Coltrane is one of those musicians. T he thing about Clinton that is interesting is I found a way to get to his Chief of staff . I’m known in my circle for writing very passionate letters and emails. So I wrote Bill Clinton, “Please, please, please, we are doing this salute to Coltrane, and I want you to be in it.” The chief of staff wrote back just after a few days, and he said, “We think that the President would find much joy in doing this interview.” Then it took us 10 months to nail down a date because he was so busy.

With “Chasing Trane” you met Blood, Sweat & Tears’ former drummer/ co-founder Bobby Colomby that led to the electrifying 2023 political thriller documentary “What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat & Tears?” How did you come to write and direct a documentary based on the band’s U.S. Department of State sponsored tour of Romania, Poland, and Yugoslavia in mid-1970?

After a showing of “Chasing Trane” in 2016 or 2017 Bobby introduced himself. He had loved the film. About four years later, Two months before COVID hit, I got a call from him out of the blue. He said, “I want to take you to lunch. I want to tell you a story.” So we go to lunch, and we were just schmoozing a bit at the beginning. Then I asked the question which became the title of the film, “What the hell happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears? The band was so big and then…” And he said, “Well, that’s the story I’m going to tell you, and he told me about this tour for the State Department, and about what had happened. Bobby only knew a bit about what had gone on. We discovered so much stuff that went on behind the scenes. That is what you see in the film with the band members (singer) David Clayton-Thomas, (guitarist) Steve Katz, (saxophonist, arranger, and conductor Fred Lipsius, Bobby, and the other guys, it’s sort of like “Rashomon” (the 1950 Japanese psychological thriller directed by Akira Kurosawa). Each of them saw a little bit of the story, but no one person saw the whole story, and that was the fun, and the challenge for us.

I worked with David Clayton-Thomas for many years; Steve Katz is an old friend; and I knew Bobby Colomby. I grew up in Toronto with David, and we are still in touch.

Well, David gave us a great interview. He was quite open and quite honest about many different things, and that is what helped make the film so good. They were all great in the film. I thought Stephen and Bobby were great. Freddy had aged a bit more than some of the other guys. But it was great fun, and I just loved that band.

The documentary chronicles Blood Sweat & Tears’ 1970 three-week “goodwill tour,” sponsored by the U.S. State Department, to perform in Eastern European countries America was trying to establish relationships with. Omnivore Recordings’ CD/digital soundtrack contains 10 previously unissued live tracks to the 2023 documentary. A companion digital-only release featured the original score by Bobby Colomby and David Mann, performed by the 2023 lineup of Blood, Sweat & Tears. Starting in 1956, the U.S. Department of State sponsored numerous “Jazz Ambassador” tours to Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America, utilizing prominent jazz musicians to promote American culture, with the goal to combat Soviet propaganda regarding racial injustice, and foster international goodwill. Among the jazz artists sent were Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Woody Herman, Earl Hines, Oscar Peterson, Clark Terry, and Sarah Vaughan. The State Department hoped that showcasing popular American music around the globe would not only introduce audiences to American culture, but also win them over as ideological allies in the Cold War.

The group played 11 shows in Yugoslavia (Zagreb, Ljubljana, Belgrade, and Sarajevo), Romania (Constanța, and Bucharest), and Poland (Warsaw) between June and July 1970.

Meanwhile, leading up to the tour, David Clayton-Thomas, facing legal issues in America partially over a new unfounded weapon accusation, and concerns stemming from his turbulent teens in Canada, was handcuffed and detained at JFK Airport by a contingent of New York police who took him to a police station in downtown Manhattan. The next day, following an intervention by State Department consulting with the group’s management, he was released with a deal in place for US Green Card (permanent resident card), and he re-joined the band in England to continue the tour.

So imagine, you’re in the hottest band going, and you can’t record with your singer, and you can’t tour with your singer in the United States because he’s been deported. So the band faced this, and then the State Department shows up and….

Offered a quid pro quo agreement?

Yes, and the quid pro quo was, “If you do this tour for us, we will make David’s immigration problems go away.” And that is what happened.

A 6-member documentary film crew headed by veteran film editor Donn Cambern accompanied the band and shot over 65 hours of material for what was intended to be a theatrical documentary. The documentary was never released, and the film footage disappeared along with most of the 8-track recordings made of the concerts as both the production and post-production companies had disappeared.

What we learned is that the footage was embargoed by the State Department. What we also did learn early on was they (the film team) edited together a 2 1/2-hour version which they had to show to the State Department. That screening did not go well. It was transformed into a one-hour for television, but that never got shown. And so we were on the trail of this film stock.

So you check every film archive you know, including even military facilities.

We also checked independent storage facilities here in Los Angeles where a producer might have stored their material. All the footage you see from that tour came from that one-hour version. The 65 hours of raw material totally disappeared.

After Blood, Sweat & Tears came home support for the band from both the American Left and Right imploded; starting with an explosive Los Angeles’ press conference on their return. Rolling Stone magazine then just tore them apart for the tour.

The band’s second album ”Blood Sweat and Tears,” released on December 11, 1968, topped Billboard’s Top 200 chart for 7 weeks with three successive Top 5 singles. It sold 4 million copies, and received a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1970. “Blood Sweat and Tears 3,” released in June 1970, topped Billboard’s chart for two weeks, and sold over 3 million copies.

Despite their success, the band soon fractured, leading to several members leaving including David Clayton-Thomas. It shouldn’t have happened.

Totally. They should have been bigger than they were. They should have had a longer career.

The big issue was there was considerable infighting.

Yeah, that was part of the problem. They couldn’t agree with each other about what songs to do.

I’m surprised you didn’t interview your mother for your Sérgio Mendez documentary, “Sérgio Mendes In the Key of Joy,” in 2020.

(Laughing) Ah, that’s very funny. My mom passed away when we were doing the film, but yeah it was because of her that I did it. I had worked with the Concord Record people on the “Chasing Trane” documentary. Then they came to me and said, “How would you like to do a film on Sérgio Mendez” who was under contract to them at the time (for about 14 years). I hesitated for about five seconds and I said, “Yeah, I will do that.” I will do that for my mom because my mom used to play his Brasil ‘66 records, and sing and dance around the house.

In fact, you had Sérgio’s music on your iPod, and frequently played tracks. So you were already intrigued when Concord came calling.

I was introduced to him at a very young age.

Still, what specifically motivated you to follow through with a film of this rather overlooked Brazilian bossa nova impresario and pianist who released 35 albums?

Of course, he was a pivotal figure who alongside peers like composer Antônio Carlos Jobim, singer-guitarist João Gilberto, lyricist Vinícius de Moraes and guitarist Roberto Menescal who brought Brazilian music to the world.

The cool thing Larry, and I am sure it’s the same for you is that every so often you will make a connection with someone that you have interviewed. When we met it was so clear that he was a passionate man. Passionate about life, about travel, about food, and wine. Working with Sérgio on the documentary we established such a strong connection that he and his wife, Gracinha Leporace Mendes who is also his lead singer, and my wife Karen and I, we became a foursome until Sérgio passed (in 2024 at age 83).We became quite good friends. He was such a gentleman, and such a lovely man.

With 1964’s military coup in Brazil which initiated a 21-year dictatorship, Mendes, born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, moved to L.A., playing residencies at jazz clubs, and performing with such jazz acts as Cannonball Adderley, and Herbie Mann, and he signed with Atlantic Records. He went on to sign with A&M Records, a pivotal move facilitated by its owners, Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, after his jazz-focused albums for Atlantic saw low sales. Alpert, impressed by the Mendes group’s unique sound, took over as producer for their A&M albums. In a tribute posted online after his passing, Alpert wrote that, “Sérgio Mendes was my brother from another country…He was a true friend and extremely gifted musician who brought Brazilian music in all its iterations to the entire world with elegance and joy.” Sérgio Mendes career sky-rocketed with album, “Herb Alpert Presents Sérgio Mendes & Brasil ’66. It reached #2 Billboard Top LP chart boosted by the Latin-pop hit “Mas Que Nada” which reached #47 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The group maintained a prolific recording and touring trail throughout the 1970s. In 1982, Mendes’ version of lyricist Cynthia Weil and composer Barry Mann’s “Never Gonna Let You Go” spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. In 1993, Mendes won his only Grammy with “Brasileiro,” for World Music Album that featured the hit single “Magalenha.” A decade later Mendes teamed up with Black Eyed Peas founder will.i.am for 2006’s “Timeless,” which featured Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, India. Arie, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and Justin Timberlake. In 2011 Mendes contributed to the animated hit film “Rio” with its Oscar-nominated theme song, and an updated 2011 version of “Mas Que Nada.”

Your documentary allowed Sérgio to cover a time in his life that he didn’t get to talk about very often while revealing the musical forces that shaped his professional and personal journey.

The biggest challenge we had was in clearing the music. There are 44 songs in the film which is a lot for any film. Concord owns about 98% of Sérgio’s recorded catalog going back to the 1960s, but we had to make deals with all of the music publishers (of the songs) as well. Not only here in the United States, but in Brazil as well. It got quite complicated.

Sharing stories about the man and his musical legacy in the film are friends and collaborators including Herb Alpert, Common, Harrison Ford, Quincy Jones, John Legend, Pelé, and will.i.am. Certainly actor Harrison Ford was quite an unexpected surprise.

That was really interesting. In my films I like to always interview somebody that the audience looks at and says, “What the heck are they doing in this film?” It is just so unexpected. I reached out to the publicist for Harrison Ford. I said, “Here’s who I am, and this is what we are doing. I really would like to interview Harrison for this.” And with great attitude the publicist said, “Well, why would he want to do that?” He’s notorious for not wanting to do interviews so I think that she was just echoing that. I said, “Just ask him.” Sure, enough about two days later the publicist calls back and very sheepishly she says, “Well, we are all stunned. He wants to do it.”

Why did Harrison want to be in the film?

The reason is before he became (famous actor) Harrison Ford, he was a carpenter. His first really big project as a carpenter was building a home studio for Sérgio Mendes. That’s part of his life he rarely gets asked about because most people don’t know about it. And here he could do an interview, and have some fun, and not talk about “Indiana Jones” or “Star Wars.” So he showed up for the interview. Drove himself, no entourage, no assistant, just himself. And he’s got a great sense of humor. We were having a great time, and he was telling all these stories, about working with Sérgio. I was having such a good time with him that I adlibbed a question at the end. I said, “Let me ask you this. If you were Sérgio Mendes, would you have hired you to build this studio?” He said, “Would I have hired me? F*** no.” He was very salty with his language, and it was just so very funny.

And then I did something that was kind of fun. He hadn’t seen Sérgio I don’t think in 30 years. I said “I have a surprise for you.” “You have a surprise for me?” I turned him around, and there was Sérgio. There’s a little bit of that reunion in the documentary.

Working with Sérgio opened a door for you to do the 2020 documentary “Herb Alpert Is…” Herb had always been most reluctant to even consider doing a documentary. He had been approached many times over the years to tell his story, but he was just never ready to do that. He doesn’t like to look back. He decided to tell his story to you, as he has explained, because he wanted to do documentary for his grandkids, and their grandkids. Herb Alpert Is an amazingly diverse music industry icon: A songwriter, performer, producer, and remarkable A&R guy who discovered not only Sérgio Mendes but also the Carpenters, Lucille Starr, Peter Frampton, Gino Vanelli, and the Police. He is also a renowned sculptur, and as significant philanthropist providing young people opportunities in arts and education through the Herb Alpert Foundation. In 1962, Herb and Jerry Moss co-founded A&M Records one of the most successful independent record labels in the music industry, selling it in 1989 for a reported $500 million, plus future performance bonuses.

You were just fortunate to come along at the right time.

Yes. Sérgio and Herb had remained very close, up until Sergio passed. For “Sérgio’s documentary we had reached out to Herb and Lani Hall, his wife. She’s great. Just a fabulous singer. We interviewed them. At the end of their interview, they didn’t get up and leave. They were kind of chatty. Herb, in particular, was asking me how I got into documentaries. I just thought that he was being friendly. A few weeks later Herb called, and he said, “There’s something I want to talk to you about. Why don’t you come out to the house?” So I came out to the house (in Malibu), and he and Lani served lunch. Then they gave me a walk around their property, and then we started to talk. and finally he was ready to tell his own story. He enjoyed the experience of our interview session. And then he had talked to Sergio. “What’s it like to have worked with John?” And Sergio said some very nice things. So Herb said, “Yeah, why don’t we do this?”

Herb is quite shy.

He is a very shy man, but he is very gentle, very thoughtful. A lovely guy. Slyly funny

What I found so interesting in your documentary is a clip pulled from an earlier 45-minute interview with Herb on the cliffs of Malibu overlooking the beach, that was intended to be part of his third TV special in 1969, “The Brass Are Coming!” In the clip Herb said, “I’m rich. I’m famous and I’m miserable.”

He was presumably talking about the pressures in releasing new albums, touring, and his significant role at A&M. He was struggling with his feelings. He was struggling with his career. He was struggling with his life.

Interestingly, for a group as popular as Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, there’s very little written or documented about Herb and the band. The group had 6 #1 albums and 4 Top 10 hit albums on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, with 5 LPs charting for over three years. “Whipped Cream and Other Delights,” and “Going Places,” both in 1965, stayed at #1 on the chart for 8 weeks. ”What Now My Love,” the following year, stayed at #1 for 9 weeks. “Rise” in 1979 reached #6, and charted for 39 weeks.

You bet, and their music was rather ubiquitous.

As a trumpeter his melodic sound is so recognizable. As Miles Davis said, “You hear three notes and you know it’s Herb.”

A generation kept the album “Whipped Cream and Other Delights” around forever for its cover featuring model Dolores Erickson covered in shaving cream (not actual whipped cream). It is one of the most recognizable and parodied album covers in history.

Oh, please. All of us young boys, that was our fantasy record cover

Released in 1965 on A&M Records, “Whipped Cream and Other Delights” sold 6 million copies in the U.S. Photographed by Peter Whorf, Dolores Erickson was three months pregnant during the cover shoot which inspired “Clam Dip & Other Delights, the 1989 EP by the Minneapolis band Soul Asylum. Dolores Erickson was also featured on the LP covers of Nat King Cole’s “The Touch of Your Lips” (1961), Cy Coleman’s “Piano Witchcraft” (1963), and The Sandpipers’ “Guantanamera” in 1967.

Herb seemed at ease as you walk with him in the documentary.

(Laughing) Yes, he is, and one of the reasons why we did that is that he got very chatty. We took him back to his old house where he grew up. We took him back to his old school, and we took him back to the old A&M Lot (built in 1917-1918 at 1416 N. La Brea Ave in Hollywood) which is now again The Chaplin Studios. It was bought (for approx. $44 million to $45 million in late 2024) from The Henson Company by film director McG (Joseph McGinty Nichol) and John Mayer, the musician. The recording studios that Herb and Jerry built there are so terrific. I think that was one of the reasons for the purchase.

“Herb Alpert Is…” is hardly a traditional biography, if only because of its use of a whopping 60 music tracks, and the fact that the subject is still in motion. Herb has nearly 29 shows booked between May 15th and Oct. 23ed of this year.

Last year Herb turned 90 in March (31st), and he gave a 90th Birthday Concert of Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York. We flew out to go see it. And I swear Larry, he played his instrument like someone half his age, and he gave a great, great show. For the last year, he’s been touring, and performing the repertoire of the Tijuana Brass which he had not done for decades, and the sheer joy in the hall that people felt because this music is so happy was just palpable. With all of the stuff going on in the world these days, and how difficult things are, and how stressful and how anxiety-provoking things are it was just lovely for two hours to have this happy music raising your spirits.

You discover leads for documentaries through different sources including your cultural memory being expanded by experiences with media, music, TV, and film. The Garry Marshall family reached out to you with the suggestion of honoring the revered American screenwriter, director, producer and actor who died at a hospital in Burbank, California on the morning of July 19, 2016. He was 81.

Their prompting led to you creating the American classic ABC-TV tribute special “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall” in 2020; the title tied to the best-known show he had created and wrote, “Happy Days,” that ran for 255 episodes over 10 years (1974-1984).

When Marshall moved from TV to film, his first feature was a modest parody of what he knew well, television soaps, “Young Doctors in Love” (1982) but in his next movie, “The Flamingo Kid,” Marisa Tomei made her big screen debut with a minor role.

The biggest challenges for any documentary — funding and distribution — weren’t in play here. ABC quickly came on board since his popular TV series shows: “The Odd Couple,” “Angie,” “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” and “Mork & Mindy” led to the network dominating American television in the 1970s. As well, his film hits: “Pretty Woman.“ “The Princess Diaries,” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” were made for the network’s corporate parent, The Walt Disney Company.

A giant of American humor, Garry Marshall was named a Disney Legend in 2017.

Marshall was born to a family on the margins of show business. His father made industrial movies, with titles like “The Story of Zinc and Smelting in the Pittsburgh Mill” (The Donora Zinc Works, established in 1915 near Pittsburgh, was once the world’s largest zinc plant.) His mother taught dance. Garry started in entertainment as a drummer and a standup comedian, but soon became an actor and a comedy writer on such TV fare as “The Lucy Show,” “The Joey Bishop Show,” (also writing monologues for Bishop as a guest host on “The Tonight Show”), and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

When a documentary’s subject is not on hand to speak for themselves, the option is to recruit their family, close friends, and colleagues to provide a window into their character, and experiences.

Among those honoring their mentor Marshall in “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall” are actors Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, Julie Andrews, Ron Howard, Richard Gere, Rob Lowe, Ashton Kutcher, Michael McKean John Stamos, Henry Winkler, Pam Dawber, Cindy Williams, Donny Most. and Anson Williams; former Walt Disney Studios executives Michael Eisner and Jeff Katzenberg; and his children Scott, Kathleen, and Lori Marshall.

The only people who said no couldn’t fit it into their schedules. He was so beloved by everybody that worked for him that in some ways this was the easiest documentary to book talent for. We went to all these big movie stars, and usually their publicist says, “No. they aren’t available. They can’t do it.” For Garry it was, “You bet.”

Summing up his career, the Los Angeles Times wrote that Marshall was “the person responsible for more (audience) laughs than anyone else in America, and perhaps anywhere.”

When critics belittled Marshall for his popular TV work, he took it in stride. “Critics have knocked me for targeting society’s lowest common denominator,” he wrote in the first of his two autobiographical books, “I believe that television was, and still is, the only medium that can truly reach society’s lowest common denominator and entertain those people who maybe can’t afford a movie or a play. So why not reach them and do it well?”

“Garry doesn’t do dark,” Rob Lowe says in your documentary, in discussing Marshall’s positive, lighthearted approach to storytelling.

Nor would anybody speak poorly of Garry Marshall.

What is interesting is that with all of the docs that I have made is that you always bump into the dark side of these people or somebody has something bad to say about them. In a year and a half of working on “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall,” I did not hear one negative thing about Garry, other than that he loved to eat when he was on set. They were always bringing him sandwiches and stuff. The other one was that when he was driving, he would never make a left turn. He had a phobia of turning left. He would turn right, turn right ,and turn right again to get to where he wanted to go, even if turning left was a much shorter way of doing it. Those were the most negative things that I heard.

The passing of Garry Marshall greatly saddened Carl Reiner—the two were family for a while when his son Rob and Marshall’s sister, Penny, married in Reiner’s backyard. Later, Marshall and Reiner worked together on the “Dick Van Dyke Show.” With his humor, Reiner says that while Marshall left his mark on the entertainment industry, “…he also left this earth which was the wrong thing to have done. The only mistake he ever made.”

You have a new documentary, “Baseball: Beyond Belief” that you wrote and directed.

The movie’s basic premise is laid out early on: “Every religious tradition has experiences that are beyond description,” and “bring the devout to another, more spiritual, dimension. The same is true in baseball.”

It is an exploration of the many and surprising similarities between baseball and religion. Miracles…sacred times and places…faith and doubt…saints and sinners… blessings and curses…community…these are hallmarks of both the world’s great religions, and America’s national pastime. In this film, I showcase the mystical connection between two seemingly unrelated subjects, and how they can show us more about our world, and ourselves than we ever imagined. It’s a “feel good” film that offers viewers an inspiring journey toward hope, happiness, and overcoming life’s challenges.

As John Anderson in Wall Street Journal reported (April 2, 2026): “But even as it toggles between religious hyperbole and its beatific spin on sports, “Beyond Belief” does make a solid case for the parallels between pulpit and pitcher’s mound, all of which seem obvious once they’re pointed out. The faith. The rituals. The stadium as cathedral. The sense of community one can find in a congregation hungry for spiritual nourishment.”

I know baseball is a passion for you. You wrote and directed the feature length documentary “We Believe” (2009) about the city of Chicago and her enduring love for the Chicago Cubs. The film followed the team during the 2008 season, which was the 100th anniversary of the last time the team won a World Series. Their 2016 victory was historic, ending a 108-year championship drought, which was the longest in major American professional sports.

“Baseball: Beyond Belief” is based on the book “Baseball as a Road to God: Seeing Beyond the Game” primarily authored by John Sexton. A Catholic and former president of New York University.

Where is the documentary showing?

We first had limited theatrical distribution in Los Angeles and New York to qualify for Oscar consideration. A shorter version of the film (79 minutes) aired this month (April) on Fox Sports 1. At some point the film will drop on various VOD (Video on Demand platforms) and AVOD (Ad-supported Video on Demand) platforms for rent or purchase.

What comes next for you?

I’ve got 4 or 5 films in various stages of getting funded, but nothing is definite yet.

Larry LeBlanc is widely recognized as one of the leading music industry journalists in the world. Before joining CelebrityAccess in 2008 as senior editor, he was the Canadian bureau chief of Billboard from 1991-2007 and Canadian editor of Record World from 1970-80. He was also a co-founder of the late Canadian music trade, The Record.

He has been quoted on music industry issues in hundreds of publications including Time, Forbes, and the London Times. He is co-author of the book “Music From Far And Wide,” and a Lifetime Member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He is the recipient of the 2013 Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award, recognizing individuals who have made an impact on the Canadian music industry.