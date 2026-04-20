Miranda Lambert Signs With MCA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Three-time GRAMMY Award winner Miranda Lambert will release future music with MCA, marking an exciting new chapter in her decorated recording career.

One of the most influential and enduring voices in country music, Lambert’s decision to align her next phase with a Nashville-based label reflects a continued commitment to the creative community and roots that have long shaped her artistry. With MCA, she will be supported by a team focused on global reach and impactful storytelling.

“Miranda is a generational artist whose influence and artistry continue to shape modern music,” said Mike Harris, MCA President & CEO. “We are honored to work alongside her as she enters this next chapter and we look forward to building something truly special together.”

“Throughout my life and career, I have found that the common thread in every chapter is finding the right people – songwriters, musicians, collaborators and team members – to match the moment,” says Lambert. “I am honored to join a roster and a team with such a rich history of championing artistry. I look forward to sharing this new music with the world under their banner.”

Lambert, known for her honest storytelling, commanding live performances and unwavering authenticity, continues to push the boundaries of country music while maintaining a deep connection with its roots and its fans.

A multi-dimensional superstar, she’s earned seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards and countless RIAA certifications; conquered Las Vegas with her twice-extended Velvet Rodeo residency; blurred genres with wide-ranging collaborations; and was named to the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, she is among the most-nominated at this year’s ceremony, with eight nods recognizing her contributions not only as an artist, yet also as a songwriter and producer.

Lambert continues in her role as Founder of Big Loud Texas, where she remains actively involved in her business partnership and ongoing artist development efforts across the label and its publishing company.